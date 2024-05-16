Afro-Cuban ritual drums and Buddhist mantras: A look at religious diversity in once atheist Cuba

The 1959 revolution led by Fidel Castro installed an atheist, Communist government that sought to replace the Catholic Church as the guiding force in the lives of Cubans. But religion seems to be everywhere in Cuba 65 years later. Buddhists, Catholics, Jews, Muslims and Afro-Cuban Santeria practioners often gather to pray, sing and worship across the Communist-run island. (AP video by Ariel Fernández and Luis Henao)

