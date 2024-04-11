Africa's week in pictures: 5-11 April 2024

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Two Baye Fall members greet each other in Diourbel, Senegal - Friday 5 April 2024
Two members of Senegal's Baye Fall community, a Muslim group whose followers wear colourful clothing, greet each other on Friday in Diourbel as they gather to cook a meal to break their Ramadan fast. [Cem Ozdel/Getty Images]
A supporter of Ivory Coast's ex-President Laurant Gbagbo with body paint decorations and an axe in Agboville, Ivory Coast - Saturday 6 April 2024
A supporter of Ivory Coast's ex-President Laurant Gbagbo attends at event in Agboville, where the veteran politician said he still had presidential ambitions - despite being currently ineligible to stand. [Issouf Sanogo/AFP]
A girl holds up an uncooked kahk biscuit in Cairo, Egypt - Sunday 7 April 2024
The next day in Egypt's capital, Cairo, a girl learns how to make kahk biscuits being prepared ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr... [Fareed Kotb/Getty Images]
People taking selfies as the sun rises in Abu Sir, Egypt - Wednesday 10 April 2024
It is one of the biggest celebrations in the Islamic calendar. As the sun rises near Egypt's pyramids in Giza on Wednesday, people take selfies and wait to attend Eid prayers… [Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters]
Muslims waiting Eid prayers at a cricket field in Nairobi, Kenya - Wednesday 10 April 2024
For Eid prayers in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, people gather at a cricket field at the Ali Muslim Club Ground... [Gerald Anderson/Getty Images]
Pots on flames for a meal being prepared by Nakhlistan Eid Cooking at Callies Rugby Field in Cape Town, South Africa - Wednesday 10 April 2024
At a rugby field in the South African city of Cape Town, Muslim volunteers prepare to feed more than 90,000 people for Eid... [Brenton Geach/Getty Images]
A woman with henna on her hands and arms attends Eid prayers in Lagos, Nigeria - Wednesday 10 April 2024
Eid al-Fitr is celebrated at the end of Ramadan, and means "festival of the breaking of the fast". Here a woman at Eid prayers in Nigeria's city of Lagos has decorated her hands with henna... [Adekunle Ajayi/Getty Images]
Girls dressed in yellow for Eid in Cap Skirring, Senegal - Wednesday 10 April 2024
During the Eid celebrations, people often dress up in new clothes, like these girls in the Senegalese town of Cap Skirring... [John Wessels/AFP]
A woman with an umbrella dressed in white for Eid prayers on a beach in Dakar, Senegal - Wednesday 10 April 2024
This woman in Senegal's capital, Dakar, wears white like others in her district who gather for Eid prayers on the beach... [Cem Ozdel/Getty Images]
Boys with toy guns running in Mogadishu, Somalia - Wednesday 10 April 2024
During the festivities in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, boys play with toy guns given to them for the occassion. [Feisal Omar/Reuters]
Men playing cards in N'Djamena, Chad - Wednesday 10 April 2024
It is a day for Muslims to relax and recover, here men play cards on the side of the road in Chad's capital, N'Djamena… [Ed Ram/Getty Images]
People on an amusement park ride in Abuja, Nigeria - Wednesday 10 April 2024
In Nigeria's capital, Abuja, people flock to an amusement park - here flying high on eagles, a bird of prey on the country's coat of arms... [Emmanuel Osodi/Getty Images]
Children on a ride at an amusement park in Abuja, Nigeria - Wednesday 2024
Others choose a more grounded ride at Magic Land... [Emmanuel Osodi/Getty Images]
Horsemen participating in Nigeria's Zazzau Emirates Eid events, Kaduna, Nigeria - Wednesday 10 April 2024
While horsemen participating in Nigeria's Zazzau Emirates Eid events are pictured in their finery Kaduna, north of Abuja. [Marvellous Durowaiye/Reuters]
A horse show jumper in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia - Saturday 6 April 2024
A more mundane outfit is warn by this equestrian for a show-jumping competition in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, on Saturday. [Michele Spartari/AFP]
Protesting medics with vuvuzelas in Nairobi, Kenya - Tuesday 9 April 2024
Kenyan medics in Nairobi protest on Tuesday over salary arrears and delays by the government to deploy medical interns. [Daniel Irungu/EPA]
The War Library by British-Nigeria article Yinka Shonibare in London, the UK - Thursday 11 April 2024
An exhibit called The War Library by British-Nigerian artist Yinka Shonibare is pictured at a gallery in London on Thursday. The bookshelves are full of wax-print-covered books about warfare. [Benjamin Cremel/AFP]
A vegetable vendor in Cape Town, South Africa - Monday 8 April 2024
A vegetable vendor in Cape Town continues to work on Monday despite heavy rain and gale-force winds. [Nic Bothma/Reuters]
A pro-Palestinian mural painted on a house in Cape Town, South Africa - Friday 5 April 2024
In Cape Town's Bo-Kaap neighbourhood, famous for its colourfully painted houses and a traditionally Muslim area, a pro-Palestinian mural is seen on Friday. [Wikus de Wet/AFP]
Celebrating Zambian football players in Rabat, Morocco - Tuesday 9 April 2024
And players from the Zambian women's football team celebrate their qualification for the Olympics after beating Morocco in Rabat on Tuesday. [Jalal Morchidi/EPA]

