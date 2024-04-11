Africa's week in pictures: 5-11 April 2024

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Two members of Senegal's Baye Fall community, a Muslim group whose followers wear colourful clothing, greet each other on Friday in Diourbel as they gather to cook a meal to break their Ramadan fast. [Cem Ozdel/Getty Images]

A supporter of Ivory Coast's ex-President Laurant Gbagbo attends at event in Agboville, where the veteran politician said he still had presidential ambitions - despite being currently ineligible to stand. [Issouf Sanogo/AFP]

The next day in Egypt's capital, Cairo, a girl learns how to make kahk biscuits being prepared ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr... [Fareed Kotb/Getty Images]

It is one of the biggest celebrations in the Islamic calendar. As the sun rises near Egypt's pyramids in Giza on Wednesday, people take selfies and wait to attend Eid prayers… [Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters]

For Eid prayers in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, people gather at a cricket field at the Ali Muslim Club Ground... [Gerald Anderson/Getty Images]

At a rugby field in the South African city of Cape Town, Muslim volunteers prepare to feed more than 90,000 people for Eid... [Brenton Geach/Getty Images]

Eid al-Fitr is celebrated at the end of Ramadan, and means "festival of the breaking of the fast". Here a woman at Eid prayers in Nigeria's city of Lagos has decorated her hands with henna... [Adekunle Ajayi/Getty Images]

During the Eid celebrations, people often dress up in new clothes, like these girls in the Senegalese town of Cap Skirring... [John Wessels/AFP]

This woman in Senegal's capital, Dakar, wears white like others in her district who gather for Eid prayers on the beach... [Cem Ozdel/Getty Images]

During the festivities in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, boys play with toy guns given to them for the occassion. [Feisal Omar/Reuters]

It is a day for Muslims to relax and recover, here men play cards on the side of the road in Chad's capital, N'Djamena… [Ed Ram/Getty Images]

In Nigeria's capital, Abuja, people flock to an amusement park - here flying high on eagles, a bird of prey on the country's coat of arms... [Emmanuel Osodi/Getty Images]

Others choose a more grounded ride at Magic Land... [Emmanuel Osodi/Getty Images]

While horsemen participating in Nigeria's Zazzau Emirates Eid events are pictured in their finery Kaduna, north of Abuja. [Marvellous Durowaiye/Reuters]

A more mundane outfit is warn by this equestrian for a show-jumping competition in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, on Saturday. [Michele Spartari/AFP]

Kenyan medics in Nairobi protest on Tuesday over salary arrears and delays by the government to deploy medical interns. [Daniel Irungu/EPA]

An exhibit called The War Library by British-Nigerian artist Yinka Shonibare is pictured at a gallery in London on Thursday. The bookshelves are full of wax-print-covered books about warfare. [Benjamin Cremel/AFP]

A vegetable vendor in Cape Town continues to work on Monday despite heavy rain and gale-force winds. [Nic Bothma/Reuters]

In Cape Town's Bo-Kaap neighbourhood, famous for its colourfully painted houses and a traditionally Muslim area, a pro-Palestinian mural is seen on Friday. [Wikus de Wet/AFP]

And players from the Zambian women's football team celebrate their qualification for the Olympics after beating Morocco in Rabat on Tuesday. [Jalal Morchidi/EPA]

