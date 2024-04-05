Africa's week in pictures: 29 March - 4 April 2024

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

A woman looks out of the window in Touba, Senegal, on Sunday... [CEM OZDEL/GETTY IMAGES]

The holy city is hosting pilgrims who belong to the Baye Fall Muslim group, known for their patchwork clothes. [CEM OZDEL/GETTY IMAGES]

A man sports a mask representing the antelope during Festimasq, the festival of masks, in central Burkina Faso. [FANNY NOARO-KABRE/AFP]

Akinrodoye Samuel leaps into a river in the Nigerian city of Lagos, where he is swimming to raise awareness of mental health and suicide prevention. [MARVELLOUS DUROWAIYA/REUTERS]

On Tuesday in Johannesburg, fans carry photos and memorabilia as they queue to meet South African star of the moment Tyla... [PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP]

Some were lucky enough to get selfies with the Grammy-winning singer. [PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP]

People arrive by minibus to watch the World Rally Championship Safari Rally in Kenya on Sunday. [TONY KARUMBA/AFP]

Women make kahk, a type of Egyptian butter biscuit, in the town of Tana on Tuesday. [KHALED ELFIQ/EPA]

Brightly painted beach huts line this part of the coast in Cape Town, South Africa, on Wednesday. [ESA ALEXANDER/REUTERS]

Bassirou Diomaye Faye is sworn in on Tuesday - becoming Senegal's youngest president and the first to be polygamous. It means Senegal has two first ladies - Marie Khone Faye (L) and Absa Faye (R). [JOHN WESSELS/AFP]

Young worshippers join an Easter vigil on Saturday at St Joanes in Kenya's capital, Nairobi... [MONICAH MWANGI/REUTERS]

The day before, on Good Friday, a Catholic theatre group in Lagos performs the Passion of Jesus - complete with Roman centurions... [MARVELLOUS DUROWAIYA/REUTERS]

While in Uganda this woman attends a Good Friday procession in the Ugandan capital of Kampala. [ABUBAKER LUBOWA/RETUERS]

And people living in Heideveld, an area of Cape Town, sit down to a meal together on Saturday. [ESA ALEXANDER/REUTERS]

