Africa's week in pictures: 29 March - 4 April 2024

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

A woman looks out of the window of a house.
A woman looks out of the window in Touba, Senegal, on Sunday... [CEM OZDEL/GETTY IMAGES]
Followers of the Baye Fall movement in Touba.
The holy city is hosting pilgrims who belong to the Baye Fall Muslim group, known for their patchwork clothes. [CEM OZDEL/GETTY IMAGES]
A mask made of carved wood and brightly coloured textiles.
A man sports a mask representing the antelope during Festimasq, the festival of masks, in central Burkina Faso. [FANNY NOARO-KABRE/AFP]
Akinrodoye Samuel tackles the 11.8km stretch of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos, Nigeria, on 30 March.
Akinrodoye Samuel leaps into a river in the Nigerian city of Lagos, where he is swimming to raise awareness of mental health and suicide prevention. [MARVELLOUS DUROWAIYA/REUTERS]
Fans of Tyla pose for a photograph.
On Tuesday in Johannesburg, fans carry photos and memorabilia as they queue to meet South African star of the moment Tyla... [PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP]
Tyla (R) poses for a selfie with a fan (L).
Some were lucky enough to get selfies with the Grammy-winning singer. [PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP]
People take photos out of the windows of a minibus in Naivasha.
People arrive by minibus to watch the World Rally Championship Safari Rally in Kenya on Sunday. [TONY KARUMBA/AFP]
Egyptian women prepare Egyptian butter biscuits, in Tanta, some 100km north of Cairo.
Women make kahk, a type of Egyptian butter biscuit, in the town of Tana on Tuesday. [KHALED ELFIQ/EPA]
A woman walks past colourful beach huts.
Brightly painted beach huts line this part of the coast in Cape Town, South Africa, on Wednesday. [ESA ALEXANDER/REUTERS]
Bassirou Diomaye Faye (C) and his wives pose after his swearing-in.
Bassirou Diomaye Faye is sworn in on Tuesday - becoming Senegal's youngest president and the first to be polygamous. It means Senegal has two first ladies - Marie Khone Faye (L) and Absa Faye (R). [JOHN WESSELS/AFP]
A child holds a candle during Easter vigil mass...
Young worshippers join an Easter vigil on Saturday at St Joanes in Kenya's capital, Nairobi... [MONICAH MWANGI/REUTERS]
The Sacred Heart Catholic Church Players perform "The Passion of Jesus".
The day before, on Good Friday, a Catholic theatre group in Lagos performs the Passion of Jesus - complete with Roman centurions... [MARVELLOUS DUROWAIYA/REUTERS]
A Catholic devotee attends the re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, 29 March.
While in Uganda this woman attends a Good Friday procession in the Ugandan capital of Kampala. [ABUBAKER LUBOWA/RETUERS]
People sit at a long makeshift table in Heideveld on 30 March.
And people living in Heideveld, an area of Cape Town, sit down to a meal together on Saturday. [ESA ALEXANDER/REUTERS]

