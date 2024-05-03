Africa's week in pictures: 26 April - 2 May 2024

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Women wait for the arrival of Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno.
Women stand side-by-side wearing the colours of Chad's national flag, as they wait to see the interim President Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno at a campaign event on Friday. [JORIS BOLOMEY/AFP]
Tunisians gather at the Amphitheater of El Djem for the 'Thysdrus Rome Days' Festival.
Tunisia's ancient Roman Amphitheatre of El Djem is the setting for gladiator re-enactments on Sunday. [YASSINE GAIDI/GETTY IMAGES]
Yolanda Mukondi during the Metro FM Music Awards at Mbombela Stadium in Mbombela, South Africa.
Reality TV star Yolanda Mukondi walks the red carpet at South Africa's Metro FM Music Awards on Saturday. [OUPA BOPAPE/GETTY IMAGES]
Kenyan actor Lupita Nyong'o poses with the cat Schnitzel at a photocall for the movie A Quiet Place Day One.
On Wednesday in London, Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong'o poses with Schnitzel the cat at a press day for her latest film. [TOLGA AKMEN/EPA]
A taxidermy worker works on an antelope during the annual HuntEX expo.
A taxidermist prepares a cast for an antelope display at the HuntFX exhibition in South Africa on Friday. [KIM LUDBROOK/EPA]
Ritah Musamali of Uganda celebrate with teammate Stephanie Nampiina after taking the wicket of Hasini Perera of Sri Lanka (not pictured).
Uganda cricket teammates Ritah Musamali Stephanie Nampiina celebrate taking a wicket at Wednesday's ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier. [FRANCOIS NEL/GETTY IMAGES]
This photograph taken on 30 April shows a mural called The Mbappe Law by Italian urban artist Salvatore Benintende aka "TV BOY".
French-Cameroonian football hero Kylian Mbappé is honoured with this mural in the Spanish capital Madrid. [OSCAR DEL POZO/GETTY IMAGES]
A supporter of Morocco's RS Berkane football team checks the team's jersey at a shop in the city of Berkane.
A man checks out the latest RS Berkhane football shirts on Friday. They were confiscated from the Moroccan side's players at a continent-wide semi-final because they show a red map which annexes the disputed territory of Western Sahara. [FADEL SENNA/AFP]
Kevin Murphy of Al Ahly Ly shoots the ball during the game against the City Oilers, during the Nile Conference Group play for the 2024 Basketball Africa League season.
On the same day, Kevin Murphy of Al Ahly Ly takes aim during a match against the City Oilers in the Basketball Africa League. [NACER TALEL/GETTY IMAGES]
An Ethiopian Orthodox girl wears a palm headband.
The next day is Palm Sunday for Orthodox Christians... [TIKSA NEGERI/REUTERS]
Coptic Orthodox priest sprinkles holy water on gathering worshippers.
At this service in Cairo's famous Cave Church, priests douse holy water on Egyptian and Ethiopian worshippers... [KHALED DESOUKI/AFP]
Ethiopian and Egyptian Christian worshippers are sprinkled with holy water during the Palm Sunday service.
Who wait below for the blessing. [KHALED DESOUKI/AFP]
US jazz singer, Jazzmeia Horn (C) performs during the international jazz day 2024, in Tangiers.
US jazz singer Jazzmeia Horn performs for international jazz day in Morocco on Tuesday. [FADEL SENNA/AFP]
People look at a damaged car after flash floods in Mai Mahiu, in the Rift Valley region of Naivasha, Kenya, on 30 April.
On Tuesday, stunned survivors look at the deadly chaos wrought by flooding in Kenya's Rift Valley. The El Nino effect is said to have played a role, as well as human-induced climate change. Close to 200 people are known to have died and an evacuation order has been given for large parts of the country. [DANIEL IRUNGU/EPA]
Fishermen are catching seafood from the coast of Port Said, Egypt.
And the day before, hopeful birds circle fishermen as they bring in their catch off Egypt's Mediterranean coast. [MAHMOUD ELKHWAS/GETTY IMAGES]

