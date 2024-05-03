Africa's week in pictures: 26 April - 2 May 2024

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Women stand side-by-side wearing the colours of Chad's national flag, as they wait to see the interim President Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno at a campaign event on Friday. [JORIS BOLOMEY/AFP]

Tunisia's ancient Roman Amphitheatre of El Djem is the setting for gladiator re-enactments on Sunday. [YASSINE GAIDI/GETTY IMAGES]

Reality TV star Yolanda Mukondi walks the red carpet at South Africa's Metro FM Music Awards on Saturday. [OUPA BOPAPE/GETTY IMAGES]

On Wednesday in London, Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong'o poses with Schnitzel the cat at a press day for her latest film. [TOLGA AKMEN/EPA]

A taxidermist prepares a cast for an antelope display at the HuntFX exhibition in South Africa on Friday. [KIM LUDBROOK/EPA]

Uganda cricket teammates Ritah Musamali Stephanie Nampiina celebrate taking a wicket at Wednesday's ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier. [FRANCOIS NEL/GETTY IMAGES]

French-Cameroonian football hero Kylian Mbappé is honoured with this mural in the Spanish capital Madrid. [OSCAR DEL POZO/GETTY IMAGES]

A man checks out the latest RS Berkhane football shirts on Friday. They were confiscated from the Moroccan side's players at a continent-wide semi-final because they show a red map which annexes the disputed territory of Western Sahara. [FADEL SENNA/AFP]

On the same day, Kevin Murphy of Al Ahly Ly takes aim during a match against the City Oilers in the Basketball Africa League. [NACER TALEL/GETTY IMAGES]

The next day is Palm Sunday for Orthodox Christians... [TIKSA NEGERI/REUTERS]

At this service in Cairo's famous Cave Church, priests douse holy water on Egyptian and Ethiopian worshippers... [KHALED DESOUKI/AFP]

Who wait below for the blessing. [KHALED DESOUKI/AFP]

US jazz singer Jazzmeia Horn performs for international jazz day in Morocco on Tuesday. [FADEL SENNA/AFP]

On Tuesday, stunned survivors look at the deadly chaos wrought by flooding in Kenya's Rift Valley. The El Nino effect is said to have played a role, as well as human-induced climate change. Close to 200 people are known to have died and an evacuation order has been given for large parts of the country. [DANIEL IRUNGU/EPA]

And the day before, hopeful birds circle fishermen as they bring in their catch off Egypt's Mediterranean coast. [MAHMOUD ELKHWAS/GETTY IMAGES]

Images subject to copyright