Africa's week in pictures: 23-29 February 2024

A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond:

A woman runs with a pram in the foreground, and a private residential ship is seen in the background. Both are framed by a sculpture in the shape of reading glasses.
Joggers and a huge cruise ship, The World, are seen from Cape Town's Sea Point Promenade in South Africa on Wednesday.
People dressed in red and yellow costumes dance exaggeratedly.
In the same city on Saturday, people watch the lion dance during the Lunar Year of the Dragon festivities.
Girls in traditional attire react at the stadium.
While across South Africa, in Durban, these girls don traditional beaded styles at the governing ANC's manifesto launch.
French-Senegalese filmmaker Mati Diop (L) poses with Nyong'o (R).
Also on Saturday, French-Senegalese filmmaker Mati Diop poses with Berlinale Jury President Lupita Nyong'o after winning the Best Film award for her feature Dahomey.
Actress Simisola Gbadamosi arrives for the premiere at Filmhouse Cinema in Lagos.
Iwájú star Simisola Gbadamosi arrives by customised transport for the animated Disney series' world premiere in Lagos, Nigeria, on Tuesday.
A man wearing a large boubou is blown by the wind.
On the same day, a delegate arrives at national talks in Senegal that were called by beleaguered President Macky Sall.
Temi Otedola wears a jacket and skirt with matching graphic prints, and Mr Eazi wears a green jumper and joggers outside the Casablance show.
Nigerian singer-songwriter Mr Eazi and wife Temi Otedola pose for the cameras during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday...
Charaf Tajer gestures from the catwalk to the audience.
Inside the venue, French-Moroccan designer Charaf Tajer presents the latest designs for his brand, Casablanca.
Pope Francis looks on open-mouthed at a crosier he has been given which is wrapped in the red, yellow and black of the Ugandan flag.
On Wednesday, Pope Francis is gifted a staff in the colours of the Ugandan flag in the Vatican City.
Men and women in brightly coloured tabards and clothes carry each other on a games pitch.
Members of Uganda's Soft Ground Wrestling group carry each other during a training session on Wednesday. Their antics are gaining a big internet following.
A man makes a metal lantern ahead of Ramadan.
An Egyptian craftsman makes Ramadan lanterns, known as Fanous, in Cairo on Tuesday.
A Cameroonian player wear the national flag's red, green and yellow colours braided into her hair at the Moshood Abiola stadium in Abuja, Nigeria.
Cameroon's women take on Nigeria at an Olympic football qualifier in Abuja on Monday and this player is showing her colours.
Nigerians protests in the capital, Abuja. One banner reads "Nigerian workers say to hunger, poverty and insecurity".
The next day, thousands protest over cripplingly high living costs in Nigeria and demand an end to existing World Bank and IMF policies.
Supporters of the Hizb al joumhouria (Republican Party) have their hands chained and mouths taped as they carry placards with photos of political prisoners.
Supporters of Tunisia's Republican Party demand the release of all the political prisoners detained a year ago by President Kaïs Saïed.
Aircraft fly in formation over the hills releasing red, blue, yellow and green trails behind them.
And on Sunday near Windhoek, Namibian Air Force pilots perform a flypast in honour of the late President Hage Geingob who died earlier this month during treatment for cancer.

