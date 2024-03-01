Africa's week in pictures: 23-29 February 2024

A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond:

Joggers and a huge cruise ship, The World, are seen from Cape Town's Sea Point Promenade in South Africa on Wednesday.

In the same city on Saturday, people watch the lion dance during the Lunar Year of the Dragon festivities.

While across South Africa, in Durban, these girls don traditional beaded styles at the governing ANC's manifesto launch.

Also on Saturday, French-Senegalese filmmaker Mati Diop poses with Berlinale Jury President Lupita Nyong'o after winning the Best Film award for her feature Dahomey.

Iwájú star Simisola Gbadamosi arrives by customised transport for the animated Disney series' world premiere in Lagos, Nigeria, on Tuesday.

On the same day, a delegate arrives at national talks in Senegal that were called by beleaguered President Macky Sall.

Nigerian singer-songwriter Mr Eazi and wife Temi Otedola pose for the cameras during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday...

Inside the venue, French-Moroccan designer Charaf Tajer presents the latest designs for his brand, Casablanca.

On Wednesday, Pope Francis is gifted a staff in the colours of the Ugandan flag in the Vatican City.

Members of Uganda's Soft Ground Wrestling group carry each other during a training session on Wednesday. Their antics are gaining a big internet following.

An Egyptian craftsman makes Ramadan lanterns, known as Fanous, in Cairo on Tuesday.

Cameroon's women take on Nigeria at an Olympic football qualifier in Abuja on Monday and this player is showing her colours.

The next day, thousands protest over cripplingly high living costs in Nigeria and demand an end to existing World Bank and IMF policies.

Supporters of Tunisia's Republican Party demand the release of all the political prisoners detained a year ago by President Kaïs Saïed.

And on Sunday near Windhoek, Namibian Air Force pilots perform a flypast in honour of the late President Hage Geingob who died earlier this month during treatment for cancer.

