Africa's week in pictures: 22-28 March 2024

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Whirling dervishes prepare to perform at the Amir Taz Palace in Cairo, Egypt on March 27, 2024.
On Wednesday, Sufi Muslims in Cairo prepare to perform their famous "whirling" dance, where a series of turns is said to lift them to a spiritually heightened state. [Fareed Kotb/Getty Images]
Egyptian Muslims gather in streets lined with long tables to break their fast together in a mass "iftar" meal in Ezbet Hamada in Cairo's Matariya suburb on March 25, 2024
Elsewhere in Egypt’s capital city, Muslims observing the holy month of Ramadan break their fast with an enormous "iftar" street party. [Khaled Desouki/AFP]
People in need living in camps in Mogadishu wait to receive iftar meal on March 22, 2024 in Somalia.
This joyful duo are captured enjoying iftar on Friday - this time in a Somali refugee camp. [Hodan Mohamed Abdullahi/Getty Images]
A visitor looks at works by Nigerian artist Babajide Olatunji at Art Basel in Hong Kong on March 27, 2024.
Thousands of miles away at the prestigious Art Basel fair in Hong Kong, paintings by Nigerian artist Babajide Olatunji catch a visitor’s eye [Peter Parks/Getty Images]
Cameroonian singer-songwriter Irma Pany, poses during a photo session in Paris on March 27, 2024.
Cameroonian singer-songwriter Irma Pany poses for a portrait of her own on Wednesday. [Joel Saget/AFP]
Artists performing during the closing ceremony of the 13th African Games at the University of Ghana stadium in Accra on March 23, 2024.
While a different type of artists command attention on Saturday at the closing ceremony of the 13th African Games in Accra, Ghana. [Monirul Bhuiyan/AFP]
People daubed with colour powders take part in the Holi Festival celebrated as the Festival of Colours, Love, and Spring in Nairobi, Kenya March 24, 2024.
Colourful characters are also snapped in Nairobi, Kenya, where city-dwellers celebrate the Hindu festival, Holi. [Thomas Mukoya/Reuters]
Adrien Formaux of France and Alexandre Coria of France compete driving in their M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid during during the Shakedown of the FIA World Rally Championship Kenya on March 27, 2024 in Naivasha, Kenya.
The East African nation also hosts a World Rally Championship on Wednesday, in the south-western town of Naivasha. [Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images]
South African players are celebrating after scoring during the international friendly football match between Algeria and South Africa in Algiers, Algeria, on March 26, 2024.
South Africa play an international friendly match Algeria on Tuesday - and mark one of three goals with a sleepy celebration. [Billel Bensalem/Getty Images]
A trader’s catch of tigerfish is displayed on the banks of the Zambezi River.
Also motionless are these unlucky fish, who wind up in a Zimbabwean trader's net on Sunday. [KB Mpofu/Reuters]

