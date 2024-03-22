Africa's week in pictures: 15-21 March 2024

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

People gather for a night out in the early hours in the old town of Libya's capital Tripoli on March 19, 2024 during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
People walk under incandescent stars strewn across the streets of Libya's capital Tripoli during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan on Tuesday.
Riders complete in Stage 2 of the ABSA Cape Epic MTB race over 97km with 2200m of climbing in Saronsberg, South Africa, 19 March 2024.
On the same day, cyclists zip through the winelands of South Africa's Western Cape in the 97km (60 mile)- ABSA Cape Epic MTB race.
A child carries bread ahead of breaking the fast, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in Fass Boye, Senegal, March 19, 2024.
Also on Tuesday, a child in Senegal carries bread before breaking the Ramadan fast.
Supporters of opposition politician Ousmane Sonko celebrate his release outside his home in Dakar, Senegal, 15 March 2024.
Supporters of Senegalese opposition politician Ousmane Sonko celebrate his release from prison in the streets of the capital, Dakar, on Friday.
Sheikh Mussa Ahmad Mabange, Head of the Provincial Islamic Community of North Kivu poses for a photograph inside the Birere mosque, in Goma in the North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo March 20, 2024.
On Wednesday, Sheikh Mussa Ahmad Mabange stands outside a mosque in the Democratic Republic of Congo city of Goma.
The singer of the black metal band Chovu performs during the Undertow concert held in Nairobi on March 16, 2024.
Black metal band Chovu gives an electric performance at a concert in Kenya's capital Nairobi on Saturday...
The performance is spellbinding and full of energy....
A man sings into a microphone during the performance of the black metal band Chovu at the Undertow concert held in Nairobi on March 16, 2024.
....and fans sing along enthusiastically.
Pupils dance and listen to instructions during a ballet class in Alexandra near Johannesburg on March 19, 2024.
Ballerinas practise their fifth-position pose in class on Tuesday.
Members of the group Chouyoukh Salatin Tarab from Syria perform at the Municipal Theater in Tunis, Tunisia, 19 March 2024.
On the same day, members of the Syrian group Chouyoukh Salatin Tarab perform at the Municipal Theatre in Tunisia.

Images subject to copyright