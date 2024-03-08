Africa's week in pictures: 1-7 March 2024

BBC
·1 min read

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Participants parade through the streets during the annual Cape Town Pride celebrations, in Green Point, South Africa, March 2, 2024
Hundreds walk through the streets of Cape Town to celebrate the annual pride parade, displaying all the colours of the rainbow on Saturday.
A participant sits in a vehicle during the annual Cape Town Pride celebrations in Green Point, South Africa, March 2, 2024
One person sitting in a pink car watches as the crowds pass by.
A person smokes in front of parliament during the annual Rastafari-led, Adwa and Salt River victory parade celebrations in Cape Town, South Africa, March 1, 2024
The day before, a man smokes in front of South Africa's parliament at the 9th annual Rastafari-led Adwa Victory Parade.
Dogs lay on cracked earth at al-Massira dam in Ouled Essi Masseoud village, some 140 kilometres (85 miles) south of Casablanca, on March 6, 2024.
A tired dog lays on cracked, dry earth caused by the record winter temperature in Morocco, on Wednesday.
Members of Uganda's Soft Ground Wrestling compete in a makeshift wrestling ring at their camp in the village of Kilangila, Mukono District, Uganda, 06 March 2024.
On the same day, members of Uganda's Soft Ground Wrestling group practise in a makeshift ring.
A medical practitioner participates in a demonstration against the government's failure to hire trainee doctors, outside the Ministry of Health in Nairobi, Kenya, March 4 2024
Kenyan healthcare workers take to the streets of the capital Nairobi to protest against the government's failure to hire trainee doctors on Monday.
Traditional 'Fanous' lanterns are displayed in a market in Cairo, Egypt, 04 March 2024
While in Egypt, preparations for Ramadan begin as two men hang up traditional lanterns.
Queen Mathilde of Belgium visits Grand-Lahou and its cemetery. Meeting with the local fishing communities threatened by the rising sea levels pictured on March 05, 2024 in Grand-Lahou, Cote D'ivoire
The next day, Queen Mathilde of Belgium travels on a boat to visit the coastal town of Grand-Lahou in the south of Ivory Coast.
A street vendor carries vegetables on her head at the Adjame main market in Abidjan on March 7, 2024
Days later, this street vendor roams the market selling vegetables, in Ivory Coast's main city of Abidjan.

Images subject to copyright