Africa's week in pictures: 1-7 March 2024
A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:
Images subject to copyright
A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:
Images subject to copyright
Will Francis Ngannou get his first boxing win?
Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets have swept the season series against the Celtics.
At the State of the Union, attendees made political statements with their ensembles.
Inter Miami must win the Concacaf Champions Cup to secure a spot at the 2025 Club World Cup. On Thursday in Nashville, they sunk into a 2-0 hole before Messi and Suarez rescued them.
India's federal election commission has fixed flaws on its website that exposed data related to citizens' requests for information related to their voting eligibility status, local political candidates and parties, and technical details about electronic voting machines. India is heading for its next general elections, expected between April and May, to elect the members of its parliament's lower house who will form the new government. The Election Commission of India fixed the bugs in its Right to Information (RTI) portal, which allows citizens to request access to records of constitutional authorities, as well as state and central government institutions and private organizations receiving substantial funds from the Indian government.
Not every team can afford to sign the splashy names in free agency. Here's where those teams find value with some under-the-radar players.
The back-to-back WNBA champions already have a waiting list for the 2025 campaign.
Pets (and their humans) could experience physical and mental benefits just from moving together.
The move comes as Fox no longer has WWE "Smackdown" on Friday nights.
X now allows verified organizations and Premium+ subscribers to publish long-form “Articles."
Benny Blanco has gone viral for spitting out Jollibee while on camera. Now, Filipinos are responding to the way he reacted to trying their food.
This is the fourth time Phoenix has hosted the All-Star Game.
This easy bathroom upgrade is loved by over 17,000 five-star fans.
The voters who matter most know little about what Biden has accomplished as president, including many moves that ought to be popular with voters.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporter Jori Epstein as the duo go behind the scenes on the biggest NFL stories. The duo kick things off with Dak Prescott's contract negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys and whether or not we could see something get done soon. The franchise tag deadline has come and gone, and Jori sees some clear winners and losers. Fitz and Jori point out Chris Jones and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as winners, while the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson, the New York Giants and the free agent running backs are losers. Later, Fitz and Jori put quarterback-needy teams under the spotlight as they determine their level of trust in the franchises to execute their quarterback plan this offseason. They discuss the Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants and Tennessee Titans.
On Tuesday, startup Anthropic released a family of generative AI models that it claims achieve best-in-class performance. Just a few days later, rival Inflection AI unveiled a model that it asserts comes close to matching some of the most capable models out there, including OpenAI's GPT-4, in quality. Anthropic and Inflection are by no means the first AI firms to contend their models have the competition met or beat by some objective measure.
The summery fragrance smells like eating an ice cream cone at the beach, they say.
Some parents are giving their kids $50 and extravagant gifts from the Tooth Fairy. How do you manage expectations with your own child?
Do you plan on being 'faithful' to your favorite reality series?
Available in 42 colors and patterns, this T-shirt has more than 27,000 five-star shoppers obsessed.