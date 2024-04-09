African American History Museum in Springfield searching for new executive director

The Springfield and Central Illinois African American History Museum is starting the search for their next executive director, following first director Nalo Mitchell’s resignation from the museum on March 30.

Mitchell announced her leaving of the museum in a statement days before a Women’s History Month panel which took place on March 30. In the statement, Mitchell said she has served her one-year contract with the museum successfully, as she moves forward in her career.

Previous Executive Director of the African American History Museum Nalo Thomas Mitchell at the museum Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

“This has been a great opportunity and an honor to serve as the first executive director of the Springfield and Central Illinois African American History Museum,” Mitchell said in the panel statement. “I wish AAHM much success as they move forward with the expansion project and the museum’s mission.”

Mitchell declined following questions about where she is headed next in her career-path.

More: Springfield native ready to take over as president and CEO of Memorial Health System

The museum created the executive director position thanks to $189,000 in grants from the Federal Institute of Museum and Library Services.

The position covers enhancing programs, creating public statements, developing already accessible programs and the furthering of current and new exhibits.

Holding a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from Arizona State University and masters in organizational leadership from Colorado Tech, Mitchell first took the position on April first of last year, switching career fields from District 186 where previously she served as coordinator of school, family, and community relations.

“It has been a profound honor to serve an institution that plays a crucial role in telling authentic stories about African American life in Springfield,” Mitchell said in a separate statement. “My enthusiasm and support for the museum’s mission will continue and I wish AAHM and the Board of Directors continued success and growth.”

The museum is searching for a new executive director to replace Mitchell on her departure and to fill the final two years the position is funded for at this time.

Claire Grant writes about business, growth and development and other news topics for the State Journal-Register. She can be reached at CLGrant@gannett.com; and on X (Formerly known as Twitter): @Claire_Granted

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: African American History Museum looking for new executive director