AFR responds to two small Bosque fires near Central bridge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue firefighters acted quickly to extinguish two small fires in the Bosque. The first broke out just before 11 a.m. north of the Central bridge on the west side of the river. It burned about a tenth of an acre but AFR says the wildland task force got it under control in about 25 minutes.

Albuquerque Police have an updated safe space for victims and survivors

The other happened near Tingley Beach. No one was hurt and no homes were in danger. A KRQE News 13 photographer did capture first responders rescuing a puppy near the scene.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.