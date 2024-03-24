AFR responds quickly to northeast Albuquerque house fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Quick action by Albuquerque Fire Rescue put out a fire in northeast Albuquerque before the flames hit a nearby home. AFR responded to a structure fire early Thursday evening.

When crews arrived, there was a large fire in the front yard, inches away from catching the home on fire. It was brought under control in less than 15 minutes. Damage to the house was mostly contained to the front of the house and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the ire was trash and debris in the front yard.

