AFR battles early morning fire in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to an early morning fire in the southeast area. Crews say the fire happened after 3 a.m. on Kathryn Ave. and Broadway Blvd.

The fire was brought under control within 13 minutes. No one was injured but crews say the cause of the fire was an unintentional spread of an abandoned fire by an unsheltered individual.

