AFR: 4 injured in crash in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue said four people were injured in a rollover crash just after 6 p.m. on Thursday. It happened near Juan Tabo Blvd. and Indian School Rd. involving three vehicles. AFR said due to the severity of the damage, one of the patients had to be extricated. The collision caused a vehicle to hit a building causing structural damage.

Albuquerque murder suspects arrested in Alamosa, Colorado

Two patients with severe injuries were taken to the hospital. The other two were assessed on scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.