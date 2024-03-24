Afield: What to know about stocking, regulations and more before trout season starts

Area streams are flowing beautifully, and it is time to think about trout fishing. The Mentored Youth Trout Day is only a week away and the statewide opening day of trout season is set for April 6.

Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission stocking trucks have been rolling since Feb. 19. Across the state, 697 streams and 129 lakes will be stocked this year with over 4 million trout. About 3.2 million come from Commission hatcheries and another 1 million are stocked by cooperative trout nurseries. Most of the 4 million trout are stocked prior to the season opener.

Centre County contains a unique blend of trout streams, including valley limestoners and secluded mountain flows. We have bigger streams such as lower Bald Eagle Creek and Penns Creek as well as smaller waters such as White Deer Creek and Little Fishing Creek.

Special regulation waters include Fisherman’s Paradise, which is Catch and Release Fly-Fishing Only, a section of Black Moshannon Creek that is Delayed Harvest Artificial Lures Only and the state’s smallest Trophy Trout Artificial Lures Only stream — Lick Run near Howard. A section of Penns Creek below the confluence with Elk Creek has a special All Tackle Slot Limit.

An .8-mile section of Bald Eagle Creek north of Port Matilda is the only Keystone Select Stocked Trout water that allows all tackle types. Spring Creek, Penns Creek and the Logan Branch contain fantastic populations of natural reproducing trout and there are 14 stocked waters.

Sections of 12 streams and two impoundments are stocked in Centre County. Half of these have already been stocked. Stocking is scheduled for the following waters over the next two weeks.

Big Poe Creek: March 27

Poe Lake: March 27

Bald Eagle Creek (Milesburg downstream): March 29

South Fork Beech Creek: April 2

Cold Stream Dam: April 3

Pine Creek: April 5

White Deer Creek: April 5

Anglers are welcome to help with or observe the stockings. Meeting times and places are posted at www.fishandboat.com. Click on “Trout Stocking Schedule.” Other stocked Centre County streams are also listed here.

New regulations for popular area stream

Anglers should be aware that new regulations are now in effect for Bald Eagle Creek from Milesburg to where the stream meets the backwaters of Sayers Lake near Bullit Run. This section of stream is stocked with rainbow and golden rainbow trout, but also contains a Class A population of wild brown trout.

All tackle types are permitted, but beginning this year, anglers must carefully release all brown trout. Up to five trout of other trout species may be creeled if they measure at least seven inches in length.

Major hatchery investment in Centre County

PFBC Executive Director Tim Schaeffer recently announced a major fish hatchery improvement project.

“Stocked trout are still very important to the Commission,” Schaeffer said. “In fact, we have just started on a $93 million hatchery capital improvement project, with completion likely in 2028. This is the largest such project in the history of the Commission.”

Brian Wisner is spearheading this project for the PFBC. Wisner is an aquaculture project specialist stationed in Bellefonte. Hatchery projects involve building raceway enclosure structures over outdoor fish rearing areas to prevent bird predation and provide a better rearing environment for fish. This includes a roof over the raceways to provide shade as well as fencing to keep out raccoons, mink and fish-eating birds. According to Wisner, this will also increase hatchery protection from aquatic invasive species.

Rainbow trout swim in an uncovered concrete raceway. Mark Nale/For the CDT

Improvements will be made to hatch houses, including improved disinfection of incubation and hatch house water to protect the health of the most fragile life stages of the fish that they raise. Older hatch houses and rearing areas will be renovated. The Commission is also increasing protection of water sources and upgrading their buildings to better meet the diversity of hatchery employees.

According to Wisner, $24 million of these funds will be spent on the county’s three fish hatcheries.

Bellefonte: Building outdoor raceway enclosures, including a roof to provide shade; improvements to the combined hatch house/administrative building or building a new one.

Benner Spring: Building raceway enclosures; additional disinfection of hatch house water; and improving the water flow through the facility.

Pleasant Gap: Building new modern raceways in the lower end of the hatchery.

A contract has been awarded for design and the anticipated date for hiring contractors is 2025-26. Expected project completion in Centre County should be late 2026 to early 2027.

Uncovered, sun-baked concrete raceways will be a thing of the past as a result of the capitol investment. Mark Nale/For the CDT

Earth Week Birding Classic

Centre County has more birders than most other counties. Coming up is a chance to participate in a survey of birds in Centre and any counties touching Blair County. The goal is for teams in seven different categories to count as many bird species as possible over a continuous 24-hour period of your choosing between April 12 and April 21.

The Environmental Studies program at Penn State Altoona is sponsoring this event along with Juniata Valley Audubon Society. There is no entry fee, but participants are encouraged to garner pledges from supporters or make a contribution. Proceeds benefit bird conservation in Blair and surrounding counties. Teams of three or more (two or more for senior citizens) are welcome to sign up. Trophies will be awarded at a closing ceremony on April 21.

The Classic is a low-pressure, fun event that I have participated in during the past four years. You can be “in it to win it” or just to have fun. Registration deadline is Sunday, April 7. Visit the Juniata Valley Audubon website www.jvas.org for more information or contact Catherine Farr at catiegk5059@gmail.com

