Afghanistan bats first in T20 match against West Indies

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts and Nevis (AP) — Afghanistan captain Asghar Stanikzai won the toss and decided to bat first on Friday in the first Twenty20 cricket match against the West Indies.

It was Afghanistan's first T20 match in the West Indies.

The home side was without all-rounder Kieron Pollard, who was ill and unavailable for selection.

Afghanistan will play two more Twenty20 matches in the West Indies on Saturday and Monday, both at Warner Park in St. Kitts and Nevis, followed by three one-day internationals in St. Lucia.

___

Lineups:

West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite (captain), Chadwick Walton, Evin Lewis, Marlon Samuels, Lendl Simmons, Jason Mohammed, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Samuel Badree, Jerome Taylor, Kesrick Williams.

Afghanistan: Asghar Stanikzai (captain), Usman Ghani, Mohammad Nabi, Samiullah Shenwari, Najeeb Zadran, Gulbaddin Naib, Rashid Khan, Shafiqullah Shafaq (wicket-keeper), Amira Hamza Hotak, Karim Janat, Shapoor Zadran.

Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite, Barbados, and Nigel Duguid, Guyana.

TV umpire: Joel Wilson, Trinidad and Tobago; Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.