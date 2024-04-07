Affton man facing child pornography charges

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An Affton man is accused of keeping dozens of images and videos containing child pornography and posing as a minor to communicate with children online.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department’s probable cause statement, detectives received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about several social media accounts containing child sexual abuse material. A singular IP address was tied to accounts on KIK, Snapchat, Google Imager, Discord, and Facebook.

Police claim the IP address was traced to a home in the 8500 block of Pilot Avenue and the social media accounts belonged to Davione Lee, who lived at the home.

Police took Lee into custody and claim he admitted to possessing at least two videos of child porn on his phone. Detectives searched Lee’s phone and found more than 90 images of child porn in various apps on the device.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Lee with two counts of possession of child pornography. Lee’s bail was set at $150,000, cash-only. He’s due in court later this week for a bond reduction hearing.

