Affordable housing units under construction in Colby

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The city of Colby is getting new affordable housing units as the ground broke on the Willow Estates development on Wednesday.

The housing development is north of West Willow Avenue and west of Sewell Avenue in Colby.

A news release from the City of Colby said the groundbreaking will celebrate the Willow Estates affordable housing development, which consists of the new construction of 9 duplexes (18 units) and an office/maintenance building.

“I’m thrilled to see more housing come to the City of Colby, and I want to thank Excel Development Group, Kansas Housing Resources Corporation, and all the other partners involved in the Willow Estates housing development,” Kansas Senator Rick Billinger said in the news release. “Housing that Kansans can afford is more important now than ever so that our communities can continue to grow and thrive. It’s great seeing the new Kansas affordable housing tax credit providing new affordable housing options for Kansas families.”

The Willow Estates Development was awarded the following:

$448,656 of federal low-income housing tax credits and state affordable housing tax credits for 10 years from the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation

Sales tax exemption from the City of Colby through the issuance of $5 million of Industrial Revenue Bonds

Fee waivers from the City of Colby

The news release said eight units in the Willow Estates development consist of three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and 10 units in the project are two bedrooms and one bathroom. All 18 units will be single levels with exterior features such as partial brick and landscaping.

Amenities will include a leasing/maintenance office, single-car garage, washer, dryer, dishwasher, refrigerator, stove, microwave, storage area, and a rear patio.

Twelve units are targeted to people making at or below 60% of the area median income and pay $640-715 a month in rent, and six units are at 50% AMI and $590-$665 a month in rent. Water, sewer and trash services are provided by the owner.

