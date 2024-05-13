Affordable housing groundbreaking in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Communities throughout Mid-Michigan are continuing to struggle to find affordable housing.

The Capital Area Housing Partnership (CAHP) broke ground Monday with efforts to find a solution. The new build is located at 4205 Glenburne Boulevard in Lansing.

Monday’s groundbreaking marks the beginning of construction on four new single-family homes. The group says that the homes will be sold to income-qualified first-time homebuyers this year.

A ground breaking Monday for the Capital Area Housing Partnership. (WLNS)

“As we all know, the housing crisis has been a challenge for everyone across the country. We’re committed to helping people in our community obtain home ownership in a safe, sustainable way that will allow them to live a prosperous, successful life going forward,” said Emma Henry, executive director of CAHP.

Since 2019, the group has constructed sixteen homes in Lansing. They say their goal is to build a stronger and more inclusive community.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor says that these investments in Lansing’s housing stock are essential to improving the quality of life in our community and helping those impacted by our current housing crisis.

The new homes are expected to be completed by the fall, but Schor says that they are far from done with creating new housing opportunities.

“We need to keep building,” Schor continued. ”We need to keep building until we hit the point where we don’t have people that want to live here and can’t find that housing.”

One of the four new homes will be a rehab project, and the others will be new builds.

In addition to the incoming property, five homeowners who currently live on Glenburne also went through the program.

“This is why we want to put our dollars…into those that are going to be able to build the housing to bring people into our community and make it as affordable as possible,” said Schor.

CAHP urges those interested in homeownership assistance to call them at 517-332-4663 so they can help in connecting to the best resources.

