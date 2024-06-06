Affordable housing available to those with behavioral health diagnoses in Osceola County

A nearly $9 million, three-story garden-style affordable apartment community hopes to fill a much-needed hole in Osceola County.

“One of their challenges, like so many of us, is finding affordable housing,” Dr. Garrett Griffin, President and CEO of Park Place Behavioral Health Services, said.

“How are you going to address any mental health related concerns if you don’t have a roof over your head.”

Park Place and its partners cut the ribbon for Dillingham Apartments Tuesday.

Dillingham Apartments open in Kissimmee

The building was dedicated to Park Place’s former President and CEO, James Allen Shanks, who passed away in August.

The 30 units will support affordable, permanent, and safe housing for those with behavioral health diagnoses.

In partnership between Park Place and Birdsong Housing Partners, Dillingham was built with support from Florida Housing Financing Corporation, the National Housing Trust Fund, the Osceola County Board of County Commissioners, and the City of Kissimmee.

“We’re going to be providing case management, peer support specialists, and all of our other services to them,” Griffin said. “You name it across the board, we can help and support them.”

Rent will cost as little as $300-$500 for some of the units, which will include office space for onsite case managers, larger space for group activities, and easy access to public transportation for residents to get to and from appointments.

Project leaders hope this gives hope and independence to those who need a hand up and not a handout.

“To serve folks with special needs, disabling conditions, substance abuse, mental health,” Steve Auger, the CEO of Birdsong Housing Partners, said. “Bringing something like this to fruition really takes a community.”

For eligibility and leasing information, individuals are encouraged to contact TPI Management at (407) 908-7050 or Dillingham@gotpi.org.

Within the next 18-months, Park Place also plans to build two quadplexes on its property to help those recover from substance abuse.

Leaders also hope to one day build another complex like Dillingham.

