The Affordable Connectivity Program is ending. Can you still get cheaper internet in NY?

Funding for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) is dwindling, leaving New Yorkers wondering how they'll be able to afford broadband internet for their homes.

The program, which helped ensure households could afford broadband internet by providing those eligible with up to $30 per month toward internet service and a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer or tablet from participating providers, stopped accepting new applications and enrollments in February and April was the last fully funded month.

Here's what to know about the program's end and what other affordable options are available.

Why is the Affordable Connectivity Program ending?

Congress initially made $14.2 billion available for the program through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, according to the Federal Communications Commission, but a lack of additional funding is drawing the program's benefits to an end.

April was the last month ACP households received the full discount but they may receive a partial discount in May. After May, the ACP benefits will no longer be received.

Over 23 million eligible households were enrolled in the program and receiving the monthly discount, the FCC said, and as of May 2023, more than 1.3 million New York households had enrolled in the program.

What does May's 'partial discount' mean?

ACP households may receive a partial discount from their internet company in May if they have opted to continue to receive internet service after the end of the full ACP discount and their internet company decides to provide a partial discount.

It's up to the internet company to decide the amount of the partial discount.

Will I still be able to receive internet service once the program ends?

You will continue to receive internet service if you've previously agreed to continue internet service from an internet company, paid for internet service from an internet company before you started receiving the ACP discount or currently contribute to the cost of your internet service even with the ACP discount applied.

If you're not sure if you've previously opted in or out of receiving service from your internet company after the program ends, contact your internet company to discuss your options.

And if you'd like more information, you can contact the Universal Service Administrative Company at 877-384-2575 or by visiting affordableconnectivity.gov.

What other options do New Yorkers have?

Efforts have been made to save the program, including by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

"Governor Kathy Hochul, as part of a bipartisan effort with other Governors, is encouraging the federal government to extend the Affordable Connectivity Plan so that nearly 1.8 million households across the entire state do not lose their affordable broadband," the state's Department of Public Service said in a written statement Wednesday.

"In the meantime, we urge subscribers contact their internet service provider for more information on how their broadband service will be impacted," the statement continued.

One of those internet service providers is Spectrum/Charter Communications.

Spectrum is offering a free Spectrum Unlimited Mobile line for one year for Spectrum ACP customers, a Spectrum representative said Tuesday. And Spectrum customers enrolled in ACP will also receive a partial credit of $15 on their May statement.

Additionally, a federal appeals court on Friday upheld New York's ability to enforce the Affordable Broadband Act, which would require internet service providers operating in New York to offer broadband internet to qualifying households at reduced prices. That means those providers may be forced to offer qualifying consumers broadband at no more than $15 per month of service of 25 megabits per second (Mbps) or $20 per month for high-speed service of 200 Mbps.

But, the state is currently considering the effects of the act on all parties involved.

Meanwhile, consumers who qualified for the ACP benefit may be eligible for the FCC's Lifeline program, where those who qualify can get up to $9.25 off the cost of phone, internet or bundled phone and internet services, the FCC says.

To find out more about the Lifeline program, visit lifelinesupport.org.

Emily Barnes is the New York State Team consumer advocate reporter for the USA TODAY Network. Contact Barnes at ebarnes@gannett.com or on Twitter @byemilybarnes.

