The Affordable Connectivity Program is ending: what are Central Valley users’ options?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Following the end of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) that provided affordable Internet services to low-income households, now comes the question— what are the options left for households in the Valley for an affordable Internet service?

The ACP was a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) benefit program that helped ensure that households could afford the broadband they needed for work, school, healthcare, and more, according to the FCC website.

The benefit would provide a discount of up to $30 per month towards internet service for eligible households, and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying tribal lands.

However, due to the lack of federal funding for the program, the ACP stopped accepting new applications and enrollments on Feb. 7. The last funded month, according to the FCC, will be April 2024.

This means that some household bills could go up $30 or, for those on qualifying tribal lands receive the $75 per month discount. For those households affected in the Central Valley, what are the options?

Comcast/Xfinity

In a statement sent to yourcentralvalley.com, Comcast/Xfinity officials encourage customers to explore other options if they do not find their current Internet package to be affordable without the ACP benefit.

As an ACP-eligible customer, they automatically qualify for Internet Essentials with download speeds up to 50 Mbps for $9.95 a month or Internet Essentials Plus with download speeds up to 100 Mbps for $29.95 a month. Comcast/Xfinity.

For more information and requirements, click here.

Spectrum

In a statement sent to yourcentralvalley.com, Spectrum officials say they were “a day one participant in the Affordable Connectivity Program that helped millions of families stay connected”. However, given the end of the program, low-income households can apply for the Spectrum Internet Assist, which provides them with a discounted 50 Mbps high-speed Internet, as well as an Internet modem.

For more information, click here. Spectrum ACP users can also express their support by emailing their elected representatives through their support site by clicking here.

T-Mobile

For T-Mobile users, the Internet service provider’s website says that to help in the transition of the ACP ending, they will provide existing ACP customers with a $15 discount for three months through August.

AT&T

On their website, officials with AT&T say they offer Access from AT&T, a program that provides low-cost Internet service for eligible households, including free installation and in-home WiFi.

For more information, click here.

It is important to note that most of these programs and benefits will apply to low-income households receiving either SNAP benefits, Supplemental Security Income, or the National School Lunch Program.

Some providers have told customers they could apply to the LifeLine state program. California consumers can apply to get cell phone and home phone discounts only— not internet. For those interested in those discounts, click here.

Those interested in other options besides the ones mentioned above can go to the California Public Utilities Commission website to find more low-cost internet plans in their interactive map. Just provide your area ZIP Code to find low-cost Internet plans near you.

