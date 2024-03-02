Affidavit: Wilburton woman had 'no remorse' in fatal stabbing of mother

Mar. 1—A Wilburton woman was charged with first-degree murder after admitting to investigators she stabbed her mother to death "and felt no remorse."

Tracy Ann Mannon, 51, was charged Wednesday in Choctaw Nation District Court with first degree murder for the death of Linda Barnes. Records show Mannon was last being held in the Latimer County Jail on a $1 million bond.

On Thursday, a federal complaint for second-degree murder was filed in the Eastern District of Oklahoma. No date has been set as of Friday for arraignment in federal court.

Affidavits filed in the case state officers from the Wilburton Police Department were called Feb. 26 to a residence on West Caddo Avenue to conduct a welfare check after a neighbor called 911 and reported hearing screaming before "everything went quiet."

The first officer arrived at the residence and was met with no response when he knocked on the front door, the affidavit states. The report states the officer saw the back door was open through a window and walked towards the back yard where he found Barnes lying on the ground with several wounds.

According to the affidavit, the officer saw a woman, later identified as Mannon, through a window "standing at the kitchen sink and washing dishes."

After additional officers arrived, Mannon was placed into custody and "a protective sweep" of the residence was conducted and a knife with red stains was found in the sink where the woman was seen standing, the report state.

Investigators with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation acting under an FBI Task Force commission took over the scene and spoke with neighbors, who said they heard Barnes tell Mannon something to the effect of "don't your mother" and later saw Mannon take off a robe in the backyard, leave the view of the neighbors, and return with a large blue container, and that is when 911 was called, the affidavit states.

A neighbor then observed "Tracy while she was attempting to roll something into the robe" and believed it to be the body of Barnes, the report states.

During an interview with investigators, Mannon admitted to pushing Barnes out the back door and stabbing the woman after she fell to the ground. Mannon said the knife was stuck inside Barnes, so she went to the kitchen to grab another knife and stabbed her mother "until she was deceased," the affidavits state.

According to the report, Mannon said she tried to cut the body of her mother up to place in the container "but the knife she chose as too dull to complete the task." Mannon then told investigators she removed her blood-stained clothing and wrapped the items in carpet before placing the items in her closet and was in the shower rinsing off when the first officer arrived before she was seen standing in front of the kitchen sink.

"Mannon stated she committed the crime of murder and felt no remorse for her actions," the affidavit states.