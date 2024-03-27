Affidavit: Man facing murder charge after weekend shooting near southeast Austin apartment

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 23-year-old man faces a murder charge following a shooting at a southeast Austin apartment complex that left one person dead Saturday night, according to court documents obtained by KXAN.

Austin Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call around 9:40 p.m. at The Patton West apartments at 2207 Wickersham Lane, which is near East Riverside Drive. APD public information officer Jeremy Fisher said there were multiple callers.

Previous coverage: 1 dead after shooting at southeast Austin apartment

APD officers found a man who appeared to be shot. According to police, he died at the scene after life-saving measures were performed.

An arrest warrant affidavit identified the suspect in the shooting as Adam Brown, 23. He faces a murder charge.

An attorney for Brown wasn’t listed in court records as of Tuesday afternoon. This story will be updated when that information becomes available and if a statement is provided.

The affidavit said 911 callers reported that a homeless man had been arguing with another man, Brown, when a gunshot could be heard over the phone. One of the callers identified herself as Brown’s partner and said the man threatened and ran at them.

Brown and his partner both spoke to police and told them they were walking their dogs back to their apartment from the park when they saw the man and their dogs reacted to him, according to the affidavit. They both told police the man threatened them, saying he was going to get a knife and come kill their dogs, before he walked across the street and disappeared, then returned a short while later, the affidavit said.

Brown told police he went back outside with his gun while his partner stayed inside and called 911, according to the affidavit. Brown said the man threw a large branch and log at him and said he had a knife, then bent over to pick something up and sprinted at him, which is when Brown shot at him, according to the affidavit. Police asked Brown if he ever saw a knife and he said that it was dark and could not visibly see one, the affidavit noted.

According to the affidavit, another witness at the apartment complex told police they saw the man in a heated argument with Brown about the dogs, then the man walked across the street, returning later with a large branch.

The witness said their roommate called 911, and they continued watching the argument, the affidavit said. The witness said they heard one of their neighbors say, “We have a gun,” and said the man responded by saying, “shoot me,” in a challenging manner, the affidavit said.

The witness said they heard a gunshot right after that, according to the affidavit.

Police asked the witness what the man was doing right before Brown shot, and they said he was standing in the grass, animatedly talking with his hands and yelling at Brown, according to the affidavit. Police asked the witness if the man still had the branch in his hands and if he charged at Brown, and the witness said no, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states that based on the investigation, including witness statements and evidence gathered at the scene, police believe Brown committed murder.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.