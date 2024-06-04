Affidavit: Former WSU director bought hidden camera off Amazon, put it in female’s bedroom

A former director at Wichita State University bought a clock with a hidden camera and placed it in a bedroom, where it captured videos of a minor in various states of undress, a probable cause affidavit released through Sedgwick County District Court says.

Christopher Garnier, 46, was charged on May 14 with six counts of sexual exploitation of a child, an amended complaint filed last month shows.

Court documents say the incidents occurred on April 20, 21 and 24 and appear to involve the same victim, whose identity and age were not disclosed by prosecutors.

Garnier’s wife, Kimberly Garnier, who lives in California, noticed that Garnier had ordered a clock with a hidden camera on April 15.

When he visited her in late April in California, she got his phone and found seven videos of the victim changing or undressing in her room, the affidavit said.

She reported the videos to Wichita police.

Garnier was taken into custody and interviewed. He said he bought the clock because it had a camera in it, the affidavit said.

Garnier was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail after the interview on May 2, a jail booking report shows. He was released on bail May 17. His preliminary court hearing is scheduled for June 17.

Garnier was named the director of Executive Education and Center for Management Development for the W. Frank Barton School of Business at Wichita State University in June 2023, the school’s website shows.

A spokesperson for WSU said Garnier’s last day was May 10.

