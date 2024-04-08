Affidavit details relationship, says ex-Father Lopez teacher 'groomed' student

A former teacher at Father Lopez Catholic High School in Daytona Beach kissed, hugged and inappropriately touched a student while in his classroom, at a movie theater and at his home, according to details in a charging affidavit.

Noah Cabiac, 42, of Ormond Beach, was arrested last month and charged with an offense against student by an authority figure, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Cabiac was booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail March 21 and released the same day on $250,000 bond.

Cabiac is the second teacher in Volusia County arrested on charges related to inappropriate touching since Arin Hankerd, a former teacher at Mainland and Atlantic high schools, who plead to several charges related to having inappropriate and sexual relationships with two students. Hankerd faces up to 186 years in prison when he is sentenced next month.

Cabiac could not be reached for comment. The News-Journal also attempted to reach his wife, but was unsuccessful. According to the affidavit, both Cabiac and his wife told the student they had crushes on her.

The News-Journal called Father Lopez Catholic High School in Daytona Beach, which referred the call to the Archdiocese of Orlando. An archdiocese spokeswoman wrote that Cabiac was terminated May 10, 2023, for inappropriate conduct with a student. The spokeswoman said the archdiocese would not be granting interviews; she did not respond to questions in a subsequent email.

Student viewed Cabiac as a 'second parent'

Cabiac was the student’s AP environmental science teacher in her junior year and her AP biology teacher in her senior year, the affidavit stated. The student graduated from Father Lopez in May 2022.

She told police that Cabiac hugged and kissed her and touched her breasts over her clothes.

The student told investigators that she and Cabiac would say “I love you to each other,’” according to the affidavit. The student said that when she said “I love you,” she meant it in a “friendship way.”

Cabiac spoke with the student about her sexuality and also told her he was in a polyamorous relationship with his wife.

She said she and Cabiac were “very close and she viewed him as a second parent.” She said he knew “everything about her” and she knew “a fair amount” about him.

She said they emailed using the school email until November 2021. They later exchanged phone numbers and continued texting through May 2022 while she was still a student.

Conversations between the two progressed from friendly to flirty, a Daytona Beach Police officer wrote in the affidavit.

Affidavit: Physical relationship progresses between Cabiac, student

The student said their physical relationship began to progress as she became “more comfortable” with Cabiac. She and Cabiac would hug and hold hands at school on occasion “when no one was around,” the affidavit stated.

She would go to Cabiac’s classroom when she arrived at school, during lunch, after school and during her two study hall periods. She said there would be other students there during school hours but they were alone after school.

The student said she and Cabiac hugged often, but during one such hug after school in his classroom Cabiac began to kiss her.

She said “it was not how your father would kiss you," according to the affidavit.

There was another incident when she and Cabiac were kissing when he fondled her breasts over her clothing.

She said she did not tell him to stop because she cared for him and “did not understand fully what was happening at the time,” the affidavit stated.

She said the incidents happened between January and May 2022, according to the affidavit.

Another student alerts Father Lopez administration

She said that possibly in April 2022, when she was close to graduating, she was spending a lot of time in Cabiac’s classroom and another student told administration that something was going on between the two of them.

She said administration spoke to Cabiac and he denied it.

Randy Means with the archdiocese stated that the student recanted his statement, according to the affidavit. Means is the victim assistance coordinator for the archdiocese, according to its website.

Meeting Cabiac during spring break

The student told police that she and Cabiac met during spring break a couple of times at a movie theater and for coffee. She said she was “under the impression” they would just hang out but they would end up kissing and Cabiac would touch her, the affidavit stated.

The girl also said Cabiac’s wife was aware they were communicating. She said just before she graduated, his wife found out they were saying “I love you” to each other. That's when the girl learned Cabiac was lying about his wife “having knowledge of the nature of their relationship.” She said she was no longer allowed to speak to Cabiac.

The student also said Cabiac’s wife got her phone number and they began texting each other. She told Cabiac that she would not go to his house until he asked his wife. She said she was going to Cabiac’s house to watch a movie, kiss and cuddle with him.

The student said after she graduated high school, she and Cabiac got back in contact in July 2022.

She “advised things ‘started again’ with her and Noah and at the same time (Cabiac's wife) began flirting with her, and asked (redacted) to be her girlfriend.”

She said she was not as comfortable with the relationship now that Cabiac’s wife was involved.

She said she and Cabiac did not have sexual intercourse while she was in school or after she graduated, the affidavit stated.

She said after she graduated, she would meet with both Cabiac and his wife to go to the movies or to Target. She said she and the couple began fighting often due to her relationship with Noah Cabiac and she stopped speaking to the couple.

Student tells friends Cabiac 'groomed' her

The student told some friends in late 2022 that Cabiac had “groomed” her and begged them not to tell anyone.

She said that on May 8 or 9, 2023, Cabiac texted her that someone might be contacting her and that he had been locked out of the school email and sent home.

The affidavit states that Means of the archdiocese called the person whose name was redacted and informed her that they looked at the emails, the teacher lied to them and they fired the teacher. Means told the person they would pay for counseling.

Means told police that the archdiocese learned of the incident after getting a phone call from a vice principal, although the name of the institution is redacted. The vice principal said a current student sent her screenshots of text messages from the girl about Cabiac “grooming,” but the messages contained no details.

Means said there was nothing sexual in the emails, but in November 2021 he saw they exchanged phone numbers, so he thought he was investigating a policy violation at that point.

Means interviewed Cabiac on May 10, 2023, when Cabiac admitted to kissing the girl but denied anything else occurred.

When police called Cabiac on May 30, 2023, he agreed to go to the police station to speak to them. But the next day he called and said he had spoken to a lawyer and was no longer going to speak to police.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida ex-teacher Noah Cabiac 'groomed' student, affidavit says