Affected by the Jan. 9 storms? Central Panhandle Association of Realtors wants to help

The Central Panhandle Association of Realtors is reaching out to help community members affected by the Jan. 9 storms that rocked Bay County. The association has dedicated $100,000 to this cause.

Individual grants, up to $2,500 per household, are available. A grant can cover mortgage expenses for people whose primary residence was damaged or rental expenses for people displaced from their homes, according to an association fact sheet.

Applications are available at https://www.floridarealtors.org/about/charities/realtors-relief-foundation. Applications close on Aug. 15.

As of Feb. 29, 24 applications had been approved and $31,775 in aid provided, officials said.

According to its website, CPAR serves about 2,500 Realtor members and 272 Power Partners in Bay, Calhoun, Washington, Holmes, Jackson and Liberty counties.

The $100,000 in aid was made possible by a grant from the National Association of Realtors Relief Foundation. The grant process is being administered by Florida Realtors, which is the statewide Realtors association.

"CPAR is so excited to be able to assist our community with these funds. So many homes and businesses were damaged and left people struggling with recovery. The crucial first step is often dealing with housing needs," CPAR President Athrine Matthews said in prepared remarks. "Thanks to the National Association of Realtors (NAR) Disaster Relief Foundation, and Florida Realtors, our community can find the housing assistance needed to start rebuilding their homes and lives."

Christina Andrade, who lives off Resota Lane in northern Bay County, is among locals with properties destroyed by a wave of severe weather that swept over the area Tuesday morning.

The storm caused significant damage on Jan. 9. The National Weather Service confirmed at least one tornado, which damaged the area in Lower Grand Lagoon.

According to Bay County government's damage assessment, 326 buildings were impacted by the storm. Of those, 22 were commercial buildings and the remaining were residential units: 234 single-family homes, two multifamily units, 46 mobile homes and 22 condominiums.

Of the 326 structures, 51 were considered a total loss and 113 had 5% damage. The others fell somewhere in between.

According to Rebuild Bay County, which has received multiple assistance requests, major areas affected include the beach near Thomas Drive, Bayou George off Highway 2301, Panama City off Beck Avenue and the Resota Beach area. There was some damage reported in parts of Callaway and Lynn Haven, as well.

