AFEV celebrates renovations to Dolores Hope All Faiths Chapel

Members of the chapel committee join AFEV dignitaries in a ribbon-cutting ceremony after renovations were completed to the Dolores Hope All-Faiths Chapel.

SHALIMAR — The Air Force Enlisted Village (AFEV) celebrated the completion of the new Dolores Hope All Faiths Chapel renovations in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 17.

Renovations, which included the addition of a new roof, exterior doors and a new sound system, were made possible by a $2 million grant from the Bob and Dolores Hope Foundation.

"The Dolores Hope All Faiths Chapel is the soul of the Air Force Enlisted Village," said Brooke McLean, president and CEO of AFEV, in a statement. "As individuals age successfully, the importance of having a spiritual component in wellness is critical, and this chapel is the enabler of that component."

Completed in 1991, the chapel earned a 1993 Special Citation Design Award from the Air Force. The chapel features clear windows, which Dolores requested because she believed the surrounding beauty could not be improved upon, citing God's creative design.

The Hopes attended the groundbreaking and dedication ceremonies in 1991. Two years later, a portrait of Dolores painted by Nancy Greenawalt was unveiled along with the altar being dedicated to Dolores's mother, Theresa DeFina.

