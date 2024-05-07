AFD battles north Abilene house fire

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) is battling a North Abilene house fire Monday night.

Details are still emerging and KTAB/KRBC is working to gain more information at the scene.

A fire began in the 5200 block of North 9th Street at around 8:45 Monday night.

Multiple AFD and Abilene police units rushed out to fight the fire.

BigCountryHomepage.com will update with more information as it is made available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.