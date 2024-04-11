AES Ohio issues warning of scammers offering to ‘lower your monthly bills’

AES Ohio is warning customers of scammers offering to “lower their monthly bills.”

>>Law enforcement raid 3 locations after complaints of illegal gambling

The company posted the scam warning on social media on Wednesday.

“Reports of people claiming to be AES Ohio going to houses offering to ‘lower your monthly bills’ with AES Ohio logoed paperwork,” the company said. “Protect yourself against scams. Our representatives carry AES Ohio ID badges. We do not ask to see your bill.”

AES Ohio said that the company does not sell services door-to-door and their employees and contractors will always wear an AES badge.

AES Ohio is asking customers to notify AES Ohio if they receive a call and are unsure that the caller is truly from the company.

They say that you should call your local police department if you suspect that you may have been a victim of a scam.

For information, visit this website.

🚨 SCAM WARNING: Reports of people claiming to be AES Ohio going to houses offering to "lower your monthly bills" with AES Ohio logoed paperwork. Protect yourself against scams. Our representatives carry AES Ohio ID badges. We do not ask to see your bill https://t.co/nZiMJDOsfp pic.twitter.com/fzq8PIIH7V — AES Ohio (@AESOhio) April 10, 2024



