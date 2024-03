TechCrunch

After rivaling music streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple music with TikTok Music, ByteDance might be looking at creating an Instagram competitor named TikTok Photos, code found in the TikTok app suggests. As spotted by The SpAndroid blog, TikTok's APK file — an installable file format for Android — contains references and icons to a new app named TikTok Photos. According to the description in the APK version 33.8.4, this app could cater to "like-minded people who enjoy photo posts."