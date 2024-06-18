Aero Fire triggers evacuations in Sierra Nevada foothills

(FOX40.COM) — In just a few hours, the Aero Fire became one of the largest in California this year, prompting the evacuation of communities near Copperopolis in Calaveras County.

The blaze started on Monday afternoon around 3:20 p.m. just north of Copperopolis, near the intersection of Rock Creek Road and Highway 4, on a day when multiple other fires sprouted around Northern California.

The area where the Aero Fire is burning is about 40 miles east of Stockton and is largely composed of grass and oak woodlands.

A stretch of Highway 4 was closed and the fire triggered evacuations in the southern area of Calaveras County, directly west of New Melones Lake.

Wildfire Information

•Zonehaven, CAL FIRE and NIXLE: Websites you can use for wildfire information

•‘AlertCalifornia’ live cams to provide more insight into natural disasters

•These are the items to include in your emergency kit in case of a disaster

In Cal Fire’s latest update on Tuesday morning, the Aero Fire was 5,425 acres, about the size of the UC Davis campus, and was 20% contained. Nearly 400 personnel were working to contain the blaze.

Cal Fire said that an increase in humidity overnight assisted crews who were creating a fire line.

The agency also said that the area has not experienced a large fire since 2003.

Evacuation shelters

Mark Twain Elementary School Shelter – 646 Stanislaus Avenue, Angels Camp, CA 95222

San Joaquin County Fairgrounds, Bldg 2 – 1658 S Airport Way, Stockton, CA 95206

Valley Springs Veterans Hall Evacuation Center – 189 Pine Street, Valley Springs, CA

San Joaquin County Fairgrounds – 1658 S Airport Way, Stockton, CA 95206

Evacuation shelters for animals are at the following locations:

• Calaveras County Fairgrounds Livestock Evacuation Center – 101 Frogtown Road, Angels Camp, CA

• Valley Springs Veterans Hall Evacuation Center – 189 Pine Street, Valley Springs, CA

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.