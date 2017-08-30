    Aerial Photos Show True Scale Of Flooding Catastrophe In Houston

    Chris McGonigal
    View photos
    An aerial view of flooded downtown Houston on Aug. 29, 2017. (Marcus Yam/Getty Images)

    Plenty of images of heroic rescues and flooded homes have emerged over the past few days, but nothing shows the scale of the devastation caused by Tropical Storm Harvey than a picture from the air.

    Photojournalist Marcus Yam of the Los Angeles Times captured images of a flooded downtown Houston and entire neighborhoods submerged in floodwaters. 

    See some of his aerial photos of Houston below. 

    View photos
    (Marcus Yam/Getty Images)

    Submerged Houston neighborhoods near Interstate 10 in the wake of Tropical Storm Harvey on Aug. 29, 2017.

    View photos
    (Marcus Yam/Getty Images)
    View photos
    (Marcus Yam/Getty Images)
    View photos
    (Marcus Yam/Getty Images)
    View photos
    (Marcus Yam/Getty Images)

    Recreational vehicles lie on their sides in the floodwaters.

    View photos
    (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)
    View photos
    (Marcus Yam/Getty Images)

    People survey the flooded areas near their homes.

    View photos
    (Marcus Yam/Getty Images)

    Vehicles sit on a flooded portion of Interstate 10.

    View photos
    (Marcus Yam/Getty Images)

    People walk through flooded neighborhoods.

    View photos
    (Marcus Yam/Getty Images)

    A truck navigates through floodwaters in a residential neighborhood west of Houston.

    View photos
    (Marcus Yam/Getty Images)

    The water levels are high at the Addicks Reservoir.

    View photos
    (Marcus Yam/Getty Images)

    Portions of Interstate 10 are completely underwater.

    View photos
    (Marcus Yam/Getty Images)
    View photos
    (Marcus Yam/Getty Images)
    View photos
    (Marcus Yam/Getty Images)

    An aerial view of downtown Houston under dark clouds.

    • This article originally appeared on HuffPost.