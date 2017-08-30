Aerial Photos Show True Scale Of Flooding Catastrophe In Houston

Plenty of images of heroic rescues and flooded homes have emerged over the past few days, but nothing shows the scale of the devastation caused by Tropical Storm Harvey than a picture from the air.
Photojournalist Marcus Yam of the Los Angeles Times captured images of a flooded downtown Houston and entire neighborhoods submerged in floodwaters.
See some of his aerial photos of Houston below.
Submerged Houston neighborhoods near Interstate 10 in the wake of Tropical Storm Harvey on Aug. 29, 2017.
Recreational vehicles lie on their sides in the floodwaters.
People survey the flooded areas near their homes.
Vehicles sit on a flooded portion of Interstate 10.
People walk through flooded neighborhoods.
A truck navigates through floodwaters in a residential neighborhood west of Houston.
The water levels are high at the Addicks Reservoir.
Portions of Interstate 10 are completely underwater.
An aerial view of downtown Houston under dark clouds.
- This article originally appeared on HuffPost.
392