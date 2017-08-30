Aerial Photos Show True Scale Of Flooding Catastrophe In Houston

An aerial view of flooded downtown Houston on Aug. 29, 2017. (Marcus Yam/Getty Images)

Plenty of images of heroic rescues and flooded homes have emerged over the past few days, but nothing shows the scale of the devastation caused by Tropical Storm Harvey than a picture from the air.

Photojournalist Marcus Yam of the Los Angeles Times captured images of a flooded downtown Houston and entire neighborhoods submerged in floodwaters.

See some of his aerial photos of Houston below.

Submerged Houston neighborhoods near Interstate 10 in the wake of Tropical Storm Harvey on Aug. 29, 2017.

