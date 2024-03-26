Aerial images, video show aftermath of Baltimore bridge collapse

The cargo ship Dali crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore before dawn Tuesday, causing the bridge to collapse into the Patapsco River.

Aerial footage and images from the scene show the aftermath of the 985-foot vessel crashed into the bridge.

Two construction workers known to be on the bridge were rescued while six others are feared dead. The crew on the DALI are safe.

A senior U.S. official not authorized to speak publicly told USA TODAY that the ship apparently lost power a few minutes before striking the bridge. A federal report has confirmed that version of events, saying the crew lost its ability to control the vessel.

The vessel was able to send a "mayday" signal, according to officials, allowing bridge operators to stop some traffic from coming over the bridge.

"These people are heroes," Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said in a news conference. "They saved lives last night."

The following photos provide an overhead look at the disaster.

Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse aftermath photos

The container ship Dali is shown amidst the wreckage of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Six people are missing after the Dali lost power and crashed into one of the bridge's support columns.

