TechCrunch

OpenAI says that it's developing a tool to let creators better control how their content's used in training generative AI. The tool, called Media Manager, will allow creators and content owners to identify their works to OpenAI and specify how they want those works to be included or excluded from AI research and training. The goal is to have the tool in place by 2025, OpenAI says, as the company works with "creators, content owners and regulators" toward a standard -- perhaps through the industry steering committee it recently joined.