AEP Foundation awards $20K for home repair

May 15—ASHLAND — The American Electric Power (AEP) Foundation recently awarded $20,000 to support Build Ashland's Repair Affair program, according to a news release.

Repair Affair is set for this Saturday, May 18. It is an annual event that is dedicated to making essential repairs on houses and yards mainly for elderly people who are economically disadvantaged or disabled.

Kentucky Power recommended the grant.

The grant award provides funding to expand Repair Affair, a volunteer-managed event, and allow more people facing housing challenges to receive help, according to Amanda Clark, Kentucky Power's external affairs manager.

Volunteers will come together Saturday to take on a number of tasks, including structural repairs, yard maintenance and other essential improvements that contribute to the safety and security of residents, stated the release.

The AEP Foundation is funded by American Electric Power and its operating subsidiaries.