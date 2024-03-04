AEON Virtual Office has new client space in Hagerstown; HWK Law Group opens city office

AEON Virtual Office celebrates its newly available office space for clients

AEON Virtual Office held a grand opening and ribbon cutting last week for office space its clients can use in downtown Hagerstown.

Owner Caroline Anderson said the business opened in November 2022, but the office space for clients became available in January this year.

AEON is in the Professional Arts Building at 5 Public Square, Suite 301, in downtown Hagerstown.

AEON can help small businesses and entrepreneurs establish a physical presence, according to its website.

Services include a prime business address, mail handling, meeting spaces, notary services, remote work, business registration and compliance, and technology integration, according to a notice about the grand opening.

Anderson said she has over 20 years combined experience in management, sales and retail.

The event was co-hosted by Downtown Hagerstown and the Washington County Chamber of Commerce.

HWK Law Group opens Hagerstown office

HWK Law Group, which has offices in Florida and the Towson, Md., area, has further extended its estate planning services into Washington County by recently opening a Hagerstown office.

Chester Hobbs, who has served as president of Bodie, Dolina, Hobbs, Friddell & Grenzer, P.C., has joined HWK Law Group, according to a company news release. HWK is headquartered in Lutherville, Md.

Chester Hobbs with HWK Law Group

Hobbs' office space at 82 W. Washington St. in the Bryan Centre in downtown Hagerstown was rebranded in February for HWK Law Group.

Paralegals Beth Hare, Alyssa Kaiser, Hannah Tippett, Lisa Bontrager and Christine Rice also are joining HWK, primarily working out of the Hagerstown office.

Hobbs has a "wealth of knowledge in estate planning and administration; trust drafting and administration; and commercial, bankruptcy and corporate law," the release states. "He frequently advises clients regarding limited-liability companies as well as business and individual tax planning. His experience includes the formation of corporations, partnerships and other business entities."

Hobbs received the 10-year pro bono award from the Maryland Volunteer Lawyer Service, the release states. He is a member of the Chesapeake Planned Giving Council, the Maryland State Planning Council and the Kennedy Krieger Planned Giving Council's board of directors. He also has served as chair for the Baltimore County Bar Association's Estates and Trusts Section.

