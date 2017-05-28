AEK beats PAOK 1-0 in Greek league playoffs

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — AEK Athens and Panathinaikos both won 1-0 in the penultimate round of the Greek league playoffs on Sunday.

AEK beat PAOK, and Panathinaikos defeated Panionios.

Tassos Bakasetas scored AEK's only goal in the 42nd minute with a low drive from the edge of the area.

AEK had chances for a wider margin, but Lazaros Christodoulopoulos sent a penalty kick wide in the 6th and Bakasetas headed wide in front of an empty goal in the 24th.

Earlier, Robin Lod scored for Panathinaikos with a powerful strike from just inside the area in the 17th.

AEK has a 1-point lead over both PAOK and Panathinaikos, with Panionios a further 4 points behind.

Sanctions over the abandoned Panathinaikos-PAOK game could determine who gets to join Olympiakos in Champions League playoffs.