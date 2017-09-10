AEK beats 10-man Larissa 4-0, joins Olympiakos at the top

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — AEK Athens beat 10-man Larissa 4-0 on Sunday to join Olympiakos and Panionios at the top of the Greek league.

Larissa played almost the whole of the second half a man down. Adnan Aganovic, a substitute who came on for the start of the second half, was dismissed after just four minutes for elbowing an opponent in the face.

AEK dominated the game throughout and led in the fourth minute when Petros Mantalos scored with a bicycle kick.

Victor Klonaridis made it 2-0 in the 34th with a tap-in, before substitutes Tassos Bakasetas and Sergio Araujo rounded off the scoring late in the second half.

Panionios missed a chance to go clear at the top of the standings after being held to a 1-1 draw at home to Panetolikos.

Also, Platanias drew 1-1 at Levadiakos and Kerkyra beat last-place Panathinaikos 1-0.