Advocates urge lawmakers to pass Colorado child care assistance overhaul

DENVER (KDVR) — The cost of child care is expensive. Colorado has a child care assistance program, but lawmakers and community advocates say it is not working as well as it should.

A bill supporters advocated for Wednesday would overhaul the current program in hopes of replacing it with a simpler one.

“House Bill 1223 is a game-changer for child care providers and for our early child care workforce,” Elsa Holguín, president and CEO of the Denver Preschool Program, said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Other advocates, child care providers and parents participated in the conference, urging state lawmakers to pass a bill hoping to improve the Colorado Child Care Assistance Program, or CCCAP for short.

“The current CCCAP application process is burdensome and often delayed, worsening the intense financial barriers for those who need the assistance the most,” said Rhiannon Mills, a parent who uses CCCAP.

Colorado affordable child care applications ‘burdensome’

Lawmakers are proposing to override the old system with a new one, making the application process simpler for parents.

“The application process is burdensome for applicants. In particular, there is a lot of information required at the front end to even determine whether or not they are eligible,” said state Rep. Jenny Willford, a prime sponsor of the measure. “On the provider end, there is a lot of work involved in getting the payments and establishing spots. So what we really want to do is streamline these processes so that they are more accessible to working families.”

The bill would also allow child care providers in the program to use an available spot for a child of their own workers, an incentive to help boost their workforce. The measure passed its first committee, but as it is currently written, the overhaul is not cheap. The bill’s fiscal note totals more than $80 million.

“We’re going to eliminate the presumptive eligibility part at this point because it is a large fiscal note. And so, as we continue to explore additional funding for early childhood education, I think we can definitely bring back those concepts in future years,” Willford said. “But the bill is going to make, in my mind, substantial changes to the program. And it’s time.”

The bill is awaiting a hearing in the Appropriations committee. Supporters are confident the measure will pass this year.

