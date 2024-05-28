Advocates tell Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins 'People over plastic' as session winds down

Environmentalists locked in a battle with big business over legislation that would force companies to produce less plastic headed to Yonkers Thursday to enlist the support of Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins.

“People over Plastic!” they chanted. “New York is not Disposable!”

They chose Van der Donck Park, within earshot of Stewart-Cousins’ district office, to make the case for the Packaging Reduction and Recycling Infrastructure Act, which sits at the top of environmentalists’ wish list in the waning days of the 2024 legislative session. They’re pushing Stewart-Cousins to bring the bill to a floor vote before the session ends June 6.

If passed, New York would join a handful of states with Extended Producer Responsibility, an effort to reduce the amount of plastic that ends up in landfills and incinerators by forcing companies that do business in the state to produce less packaging.

Environmental advocates held a rally in Yonkers on May 23 to urge state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins to hold a vote on a bill that would force companies to reduce the amount of plastic they use in packaging. The event was organized by Beyond Plastics.

Thursday’s rally was organized by Beyond Plastics, a Vermont-based environmental group, which says the measure is critical at a time when recycling rates for plastic remain around 5% or 6%, undercutting New York’s goal of a circular economy.

“Voters across the various parties – Republicans, Democrats, independents - are really concerned about all this pointless plastic,” said Judith Enck, the group’s president and a former regional administrator for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. “And an election year is exactly the time for the legislature to pass something transformational like this.”

The issue has energized advocacy groups across the state eager to see landfills and incinerators in their communities shut down. Among them is the Westchester Alliance for Sustainable Solutions, which has called for the shutdown of the county’s lone incinerator in Peekskill.

“We don’t even know what it’s doing to our health, what is coming out of those smokestacks,” WASS’ Courtney Williams told the crowd. “But we do know who suffers and it is Black and Brown communities like Peekskill that bear the burden.”

She appealed to Stewart-Cousins who, Williams said, told participants in a recent webinar that she’d grown up near a waste repository.

Plastics: Recycling groups say the enemy is plastic. Will NY lawmakers act to combat waste 'crisis'?

“I urge you be the person you needed when you were a girl,” Williams said. “She needed someone when she was a girl to speak up and say that kind of environmental racism was wrong.”

Majority Leader defends Senate record

In a statement, Stewart-Cousins spokesman Mike Murphy defended the Senate’s record, which includes establishing a wide range of clean-energy goals through passage of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act in 2019.

“The Senate has been proud to lead the way on so many important environmental issues including creating the environmental superfund to hold corporate polluters responsible, passing the NY Heat Act, securing record funding to combat climate change and passing the historic CLCPA,” Murphy said. “It is offensive to suggest otherwise. We are continuing to discuss these bills as a conference.”

Environmental advocates held a rally in Yonkers on May 23 to urge state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins to hold a vote on a bill that would force companies to reduce the amount of plastic they use in packaging. The event was organized by Beyond Plastics.

Its advocates say EPR has bipartisan public support, pointing to a recent Siena College poll finding that 82% of voters say single-use plastic packaging — cups, plates, bottles, straws, utensils to name a few — is a problem.

Opposition has come from farmers and major plastic producers represented by the American Chemistry Council.

Recycling: NY's recycling programs down in the dumps while more trash heads to landfills

They’ve been joined in recent weeks by organized labor, a group that wields considerable influence in the Democratically-led Legislature.

The New York State Conference of Teamsters fears the legislation could take work away from municipal waste haulers.

“In essence, this legislation allows municipal waste removal forces, both public employee and currently contracted private companies, to be replaced by a State supervised private collection force without any regard to workers’ rights,” according to a Teamsters opposition letter.

Doubling the nickel deposit

Also up for consideration this session is an update of the 40-year-old Bottle Bill.

One measure would double the nickel deposit for beer, soda and water containers and add a new suite of beverages — wine, liquor and non-carbonated teas and sports drinks — to the list of redeemable containers.

Additionally, the 3.5-cent handling fee private bottle redemption centers get to recycle containers would be increased.

Landfill: How an upstate town famous for a Christmas classic film became NY's dumping ground

Pushback has come from a variety of business groups.

Liquor store owners, especially those downstate, say they don’t have enough room to store bottles for redemption.

“Most stores don’t have enough room and whatever they’re paying in rent they can’t go out and justify renting more space for a nickel bottle to get redeemed,” said Michael Correra, the owner of a Brooklyn liquor store and the executive director of the Metropolitan Package Store Association.

Jade Eddy, owner of MT Returnables in Queensbury, N.Y. was dressed as the grim reaper as she stood by cardboard tombstones with the names of recycling centers that have gone out of business outside the New York State Capitol in Albany May 6, 2024. Eddy was among dozens of bottle collectors and others from the redemption industry to call for the passage of bills that would modernize the New York State Bottle Bill. Among the changes in the law that bottle collectors, owners of redemption centers, and environmental groups want to see is the deposit fee raised to 10 cents from the present five cents per bottle. They also want to see an increase in the number of containers that are eligible for deposit.

The American Beverage Association, which represents bottlers and distributors of non-alcoholic beverages, says member costs would jump 43% if the handling fee is increased to 5 cents and more in future years when it goes up to 6 cents. It would add $2.40 to a 24-pack of beverages, they note.

“These proposed changes would increase costs to New York consumers who are already dealing with higher prices for housing, food and gas, and local small businesses that are struggling to stay afloat,” the group notes in a May 6 opposition letter.

And, the association adds, doubling the deposit would increase the potential for fraud by encouraging “opportunists to bring in out of state containers for ‘refunds’ of deposits they never paid.”

The owners of bottle redemption centers say fraud could be reduced by labeling that indicates a bottle was sold in a state that doesn’t have a redeemable deposit.

Bottles: NY bottle recyclers rally for raises in Albany. Why they say they're in peril

“If these companies are truly concerned about out of state fraud, they will take the necessary action to address it,” said Jade Eddy, the owner of MT Returnables in Queensbury. “So far, all I've heard is a bunch of complaints with no offer of any alternative solution aside from trying to blame us and shut us down.”

Bottle redemption centers say they haven’t seen an increase in their handling fee since 2009, even as inflation and minimum wage bumps have increased their costs.

At a rally on the steps of the Capitol earlier this month, Eddy dressed as the Grim Reaper, a dramatic nod to the life and death consequences ahead for bottle redemption centers in the final days of the session.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: NYS environmentalists urge Albany to put 'people over plastics'