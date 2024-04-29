Advocates supply voter info to NE county jails to help ensure eligible voters can cast ballots

(Montinique Monroe/Getty Images)

LINCOLN — Nebraskans incarcerated in county jails will have access to voting rights information under a partnership between the American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska, Civic Nebraska and RISE.

Educational pamphlets produced by the advocates are arriving by mail at county jails.

Those in custody still may be eligible to vote, depending on their circumstances. The information is designed to address common questions and misconceptions and to clarify whether a person is eligible to vote in the May primary election. It offers steps to follow, including how to comply with the state’s new voter identification mandates.

“Without a doubt, there are eligible voters in jail right now who do not know that they can vote,” said Jason Witmer, ACLU of Nebraska policy fellow. “Jail time for a misdemeanor does not impact your voting rights, but we know there is plenty of confusion around that fact, and it only gets more complicated when someone knows that they will be in jail on Election Day.”

He said the goal is to make it easier for those incarcerated as well as for jail administrators.

With recent legal changes in election efforts, Jasmine Harris, director of public policy and advocacy for RISE, said the partnership wants to make sure it is an accessible resource to people involved in the criminal justice system.

“Instead of waiting for people to contact us, we want to get the information to them and assist them in the process,” Harris said.

The information to be distributed in the jails also previews a quickly approaching legal change that impacts Nebraskans with felony convictions. Come July, Nebraskans who have been convicted of a felony no longer will have to wait two years to vote after completing the terms of their sentence, including any parole or probation.

The recently adopted Legislative Bill 20 eliminated that waiting period, and the Nebraska Voting Rights Restoration coalition is planning a boots-on-the-ground effort this fall to reach the estimated 7,000 Nebraskans who will be newly eligible to vote this November because of that change. Details are available at the coalition’s website, GetMyVoteBack.org.

The ACLU has been sending voting rights information to county jails for statewide elections since 2020. The latest mailing is covered by a grant from ACLU National and the Nebraska Civic Engagement Table. The partnership plans to send an updated version in October ahead of the November general election.

