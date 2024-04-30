Advocates work to safeguard critical lake for decades to come: 'Without these projects it wouldn't be the same'

Lake Tahoe is known for its sparkling blue, clear water, and advocates and lawmakers are pushing to ensure it stays that way.

The Sacramento Bee reported that a bipartisan group is working toward securing an extension of the Lake Tahoe Restoration Act, or LTRA, which was first implemented in 2000 and is set to expire on Sept. 30.

"Since its previous reauthorization 20 years ago, funds have gone to more than 700 projects in the Tahoe Basin, and waters are the clearest they've been in decades. Without these projects it wouldn't be the same," said Kevin Kiley, a Republican representative from California.

Legislative efforts to extend the LTRA began last year, when several proposals were introduced to add another 10 years to the lake's protection.

In 2000, the act allocated $300 million to begin restoring the lake, and a reauthorization in 2016 released another $415 million.

Now, one proposal by Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto hopes to unlock another $300 million in unused funds for the largest Alpine lake in North America, per the Bee.

Lake Tahoe supports nearly 300 species of birds, mammals, and fish, as well as over a thousand types of plants, according to the California Tahoe Conservancy.

The LTRA helps protect the local ecosystem that is stressed by a warming planet and extreme weather primarily linked to harmful pollution from dirty energy. It also supports projects that help keep the recreational area clean for millions of tourists.

In 2023, for example, the waters of Tahoe began to recover their clarity after scientists reintroduced native zooplankton to the lake, as detailed by the Bee. Another benefit is the LTRA's positive impact on the economy, as it provides approximately 1,700 jobs.

"Lake Tahoe is a natural wonder and key pillar of our local economy," Nevada Rep. Mark Amodei said in a statement when lawmakers introduced a bipartisan bill that would reauthorize $415 million to the Lake Tahoe restoration.

"We have a shared responsibility to preserve its beauty for generations to come, so I am proud to team up with my colleagues from Nevada and California to reauthorize funding for important management projects that will restore the environment and avert imminent threats in the Lake Tahoe Basin," he added.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and cool tips that make it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.