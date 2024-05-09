Advocates promote wind power potential

May 9—CONCORD — Granite Shore Power CEO James Andrews said his firm has made great progress since announcing plans last month to convert its coal-fired Schiller Station plant on the Seacoast to become a battery storage system that could store offshore wind power.

"The investments we plan to make in New Hampshire's port infrastructure will be critical to support offshore wind needs that will stimulate economic growth and development," Andrews said at a news conference Thursday.

GSP has announced plans to close Schiller by 2025 and its Bow plant by 2028. This will erase the remaining coal-fired plants in New Hampshire.

"Our transition will help make wind power a reality in New Hampshire," Andrews said.

The plan is to take energy from the power grid during low demand and then put it back on the grid during peak periods.

"This is an unparalleled opportunity for the state of New Hampshire," said Rob Werner, state director of the League of Conservation Voters.

"Offshore wind is not without its challenges but we see brighter days ahead."

State Sen. David Watters, D-Dover, said auctions announced last month will lead to more wind power development off the shores of Massachusetts, Maine and New Hampshire.

"Let's get to work," said Watters who chairs a commission on wind power and serves on the Gulf of Maine Task Force.

During remarks last Wednesday, Gov. Chris Sununu agreed that wind projects offer promise but many projects to date have been "incredibly expensive."

"It doesn't mean we won't do it but whoa, let's look at the costs," Sununu told the New England Council.

