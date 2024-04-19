Advocates plan ‘boots on the ground’ efforts to reach Nebraskans affected by new felon voting law

(Getty Images)

LINCOLN — Roughly 7,000 Nebraskans today can directly benefit from a newly passed state law that eliminates a two-year waiting period and immediately restores voting rights to felons upon completion of their sentence, advocates of the law said Friday.

Members of a coalition that has fought years for the legal change now are preparing to launch radio ads, a door-knocking campaign and other efforts to make sure those eligible voters know their rights.

Jasmine Harris, director of policy and advocacy for RISE. March 13, 2024. (Zach Wendling/Nebraska Examiner)

“This is major,” said Jasmine Harris of RISE, noting the groups’ eight-year battle to get to this point. “Especially in an election year, we’re just really excited people can have their voices heard at the polls.”

Radio, door-to-door

The Voting Rights Restoration Coalition, a group of about 30 statewide groups, held a news conference Friday to talk about upcoming efforts.

Harris, director of public policy and advocacy for Rise, said the coalition is forming partnerships with existing get-out-the vote efforts. Members will be canvassing door-to-door, spreading the word at community events. Public service announcements will be heard on radio stations.

“It’s really a lot of boots on the ground — making sure the information gets in everybody’s hands,” Harris told the Nebraska Examiner.

Legislative Bill 20 — introduced by Omaha State Sen. Justin Wayne and prioritized by Lincoln Sen. Jane Raybould — is set to take effect in mid-July, in time for the November election.

Gov. Jim Pillen declined to sign the legislation but allowed it to become law.

In a letter to the Legislature, however, Pillen said that both Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers and Secretary of State Bob Evnen have identified “significant potential constitutional infirmities regarding the bill” and its compliance with the Nebraska Constitution.

Pillen in the letter said he encouraged both the offices to “promptly take such measures as are appropriate.…”

On Friday, a spokeswoman for the Secretary of State’s Office said that Evnen is working with Hilgers on the matter but that Evnen had no update on next steps.

A Hilgers spokeswoman said he also had no new response.

Advocates said they were not concerned.

“We’re confident of the constitutionality,” said Jane Seu of the American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska. She said the coalition does not want any “narrative” of a threatened challenge to distract from the fact that LB 20 is a law.

“Now our election officials have the responsibility to follow that law, to re-enfranchise impacted Nebraskans,” she said.

‘Change Has Happened’

The coalition has created a getmyvoteback.org website that offers information and proclaims: “Change Has Happened.”

At an event last year, Demetrius Gatson said that despite completing her felony sentence, getting a job and buying a home, she had to wait two years before getting to vote again, which she called “taxation without representation.” Now the law has changed. (Paul Hammel/Nebraska Examiner)

The site explains that Nebraskans can register to vote immediately after they “are ‘off paper’ — meaning you have completed your term of incarceration, probation, supervised release, or parole and have satisfied any other requirements from the court and remained conviction-free.”

Harris said that based on information from the Secretary of State’s Office, an estimated 7,000 Nebraskans are currently affected by the law change.

She said impacted Nebraskans are grateful. Harris noted that some with felony convictions have had to wait out parole periods of perhaps five or 10 years and then wait another two years before their voting privileges were restored.

“By removing an antiquated barrier for these individuals, we build a sense of belonging and civic engagement essential for a truly participatory democracy,” said a news release from the coalition.

Said Adam Morfeld, executive director of Civic Nebraska: “The bipartisan support of this bill is a testament to our unicameral Legislature’s capacity to evolve on issues and its commitment to making elections fair and accessible.”

Comparing other states

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, as of earlier this month, Nebraska had been one of 11 states where felons lost their voting rights indefinitely for some crimes, or required a governor’s pardon for voting rights to be restored, faced an additional waiting period after completion of sentence (including parole and probation) or required additional action before voting rights can be restored.

The NCSL said that in Maine, Vermont and the District of Columbia, felons never lose their right to vote, even while they are incarcerated.

In 23 states, it said, felons lose their voting rights only while incarcerated and receive automatic restoration upon release.

In 14 other states, felons lose their voting rights during incarceration, and for a period of time after, typically while on parole and probation. Voting rights are automatically restored after that time period. Former felons in those states might also have to pay outstanding fees, fines or restitution before their rights are restored.

