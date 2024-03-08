Advocates demand change in Florida prisons as reform legislation dies this session

Attorneys, advocates and lawmakers stood inside the Florida Capitol to express their disappointment in the Legislature for failing to prioritize the state prison system this session.

Michael Planes, a Florida prison inmate, used to walk and talk. Now, he can't do either after a brutal beatdown inside the system that promises to "meet the needs of those entrusted to our care."

The 30-year-old Planes, who was incarcerated at Gulf Correctional Institution, was beaten into a coma that lasted 60 days, according to his mother Rhonda Planes. He'd been serving a 12-year sentence on grand theft and other charges.

"He did deserve to go to prison," she said, choking back tears at a Thursday press conference. "But my son did not deserve the treatment that he got in prison."

The distraught mother, family members of other imprisoned Floridians, as well as attorneys, advocates and lawmakers stood inside the Florida Capitol to express their disappointment in the Legislature for failing to prioritize the state prison system this session, which ends Friday.

A request for comment with a Department of Corrections spokesperson is pending.

Dozens of bills aiming to improve prison conditions, bolster programs and boost inmates' quality of life were filed in both the Florida House of Representatives and state Senate. Most didn't even get a hearing.

Instead, the GOP-led Legislature created more criminal penalties instead of addressing the root causes of crime, said Rep. Angie Nixon, D-Jacksonville.

"The state of our criminal justice system and prison system is in complete and utter disarray," Nixon said.

Rep. Dianne Hart, a Tampa Democrat who dedicated much of her time as a lawmaker to improving prisoners' lives, said 424 people died last year while in the hands of the Florida Department of Corrections. Many are reported as natural deaths when they should actually be considered homicides, she added.

"We must do better here as a state," she said. "Far too long we've allowed unexplained deaths to go unreported and without any accountability."

A few bills did make it out this session.

For example, one filed by Rep. Vicki Lopez, R-Coral Gables (HB 83), which reestablishes the State-Operated Institutions Inmate Welfare Trust Fund passed and awaits Gov. Ron DeSantis' approval.

The fund holds up to $32 million that the DOC is to use for things like educational programs, inmate substance abuse programs, inmate chapels and the purchase, rental and maintenance of recreation and wellness equipment, according to Florida law already in place.

But bills like the one Rep. Melony Bell, R-Fort Meade, sponsored (HB 959), which would have improved the health care system for inmates, didn't make it past first reading.

Some who shared their loved ones' horror stories from behind bars particularly criticized the prison medical system for turning family members into a shell of who they once were.

Planes, for instance, entered the state prison system healthy at 23 in 2017 for aggravated child abuse, grand theft of a motor vehicle and grand theft of a firearm, according to Department of Corrections records.

After what his mother called extreme neglect and lack of proper care, he's now curled in a fetal position in a complete vegetative state.

She said his feeding tube was infected from not being properly cleaned and changed, and his right ear is falling off because he's been laying on one side "for God knows how long."

This isn't about politics, she said. It's about life.

Keith Harris, a Florida parole specialist, agreed. "There are people that go to parole hearings ... and say to the offender, 'I want you to rot in prison,'" he said. Referring to Michael, Harris said, "he did."

