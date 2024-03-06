Advocates call for more money for K-12 education

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — For the past six years, the state has mostly upheld an agreement to pay 350 million dollars into k through 12 each year.

But advocates say the state should consider upping that annual contribution to help schools reach full funding faster.

“The goal is 350, certainly no less,” Robin Steans, the President of Advance Illinois said. “But if we can do more, we absolutely should keep plugging away and trying to do more so we can get there faster, account for inflation and make up for that last year.”

The $350 million dollar standard was set in 2017. The Evidence Based Funding Model takes that money, and sends it out to school districts. The model calculates what a district needs to be “fully funded”. The further a district is from being fully funded, the more money it gets from the state.

After a global pandemic and record inflation, the value of a dollar has changed, and the ramp looks much longer to fully fund all the schools in Illinois with the current contributions.

Governor J.B. Pritzker said in a perfect world, the state could put more in, but he points to other education investments his office has made, and other budget pressures that play a role.

“It would be great to put more in, because I believe we ought to get to the ultimate goal here of fully funding our schools faster,” Pritzker said. “But we’re always also balancing the needs in other parts of our budget,”

Springfield Superintendent Jennifer Gill says a bigger contribution could go a long way in helping schools, but she appreciates the consistency from the state.

“We”re always appreciative of what we get, we’re glad that funding was changed a few years ago, and that we are getting that steady amount, an increase would always be good, because the items and the things that we’re purchasing for our schools have escalated and cost,” GIll said.

Advance Illinois wants to see the state put in 550 million dollars for K-12 funding.

“I appreciate the fact that 550 million as the new possible annual amount is something people are taking very seriously, you hear people discussing it, it’s very much top of mind,” Steans said.

This year’s budget proposal from the Governor did include additional money for early childhood education and the Governor’s Smart Start Preschool program. Higher education budgets did not increase by much in the proposal, but the governor did continue to increase the money put towards MAP grants in the state, too.

