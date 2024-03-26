Advocates call foul for Illinois lack of disability funding

Brian Weckerly
Advocates call foul for Illinois lack of disability funding

Developmental disability advocates are calling out the state of Illinois for what they say is a lack of funding.

Governor JB Pritzker’s budget proposal would set aside about $3 billion in services for the developmentally-disabled community. The proposal doesn’t include a pay increase for the people who care for them. As Our Quad Cities Illinois Capitol Bureau correspondent Theodora Koulouvaris reports, the absence of a pay increase raises concerns about a labor shortage.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.