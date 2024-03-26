Advocates call foul for Illinois lack of disability funding

Developmental disability advocates are calling out the state of Illinois for what they say is a lack of funding.

Governor JB Pritzker’s budget proposal would set aside about $3 billion in services for the developmentally-disabled community. The proposal doesn’t include a pay increase for the people who care for them. As Our Quad Cities Illinois Capitol Bureau correspondent Theodora Koulouvaris reports, the absence of a pay increase raises concerns about a labor shortage.

