Advocate for ending homelessness will move, but maintain his mission

Jun. 7—TRAVERSE CITY — After 20 years as the outreach coordinator for Goodwill Northern Michigan, Ryan Hannon has a new job.

Hannon confirmed he'll continue working with the Traverse City homeless community as the new leader for Central United Methodist's outreach program, following Pastor Jane Lippert's retirement on June 20.

Hannon's first official day on the job will be June 11, which gives him about a week to shadow Lippert and transition into the new role.

When deciding to take on this new job, Hannon said maintaining his voice as an advocate and friend of those experiencing homelessness was crucial.

"The need was there, and my ability to do it and my ability to influence housing and the homeless response system and still be an advocate was really the draw," he said.

The main difference between his current role and his new one is the services that he'll help coordinate at Central United Methodist, including showers, mail service, Monday-Friday breakfasts, lunch on Thursday and spiritual outreach.

Hannon said he'll continue to lead the annual "longest night of the year" awareness walk for homelessness on Dec. 21.

Unlike Lippert, Hannon is not an ordained clergy member. When one is needed to fulfill spiritual and religious needs of the homeless community, another pastor from Central United Methodist will step in, he said.

"Goodwill's work toward ending homelessness is gaining momentum each day and will continue to as we work diligently to end chronic homelessness and increase access to housing for our most vulnerable neighbors," Goodwill Northern Michigan's Executive Director Dan Buron said in a statement about Hannon's departure.

"We are grateful for all Ryan has done for the community, Goodwill, and the work to end homelessness, and look forward to working closely with Ryan during his next chapter."

Who will take Hannon's position at Goodwill remains unclear, he said.

"A few people will be taking on some of my duties there, but the nice thing about this move is I will still be the housing and homelessness advocate awareness person that I am, at the church," Hannon said. "So our community isn't losing that."

Lippert said she's ecstatic to see Hannon take the helm for the program that will continue to serve some of Traverse City's most vulnerable.

"I'm delighted and that it couldn't be in better hands," she said. "He's so well-equipped to do this, there's no better feeling than something that you've been working on and building and knowing that the next person coming in will only make it better."

She remembers having Hannon on speed dial when she first started her role in homeless outreach services for Central United Methodist Church eight years ago and asking him questions about how the local systems and programs worked.

"What I'm going to miss most is our outreach neighbors, and mostly knowing what happens with their lives," she said. "When you have a history, there's a trust that builds, and that's part of the beauty in Ryan is that so many of the outreach neighbors know [him]."