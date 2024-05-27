Advocate against gun violence addresses Lansing shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is investigating a mass shooting on Monday morning where a 17-year-old died and six others are injured, including one in critical condition.

Around 2:50 a.m., LPD responded to the 300 block of Riverfront Dr. where officers found a large crowd of people where seven people total sustained gunshot wounds.

One advocate against gun violence told 6 News he’s tired of waking up and seeing similar instances of shootings like these.

Lansing Police respond to an early morning shooting in downtown Lansing. The shooting left 6 injured and one dead. (WLNS)

“At the end of the day, as a society we have to stand up and say, ‘we don’t want to live like this anymore,” Executive Director of End Gun Violence Michigan Ryan Bates said. “It doesn’t have to be this way where we’re afraid that when our kids go out to school or, in this case, at a party that they’re not going to come back.”

Police believe the situation is an isolated incident, with the shooting victims ranging in age from 15-20 years old.

Bates said that it’s time to make some changes.

“As this incident shows, guns remain the number one cause of death for young people in our state. So, there’s lots of work we need to do to keep young people out of harms way,” the executive director said. “I would be curious to know how that firearm ended up in the situation, because there’s a lot more we need to do as a society to make sure that guns don’t end up in the hands of the wrong people.”

Lansng Mayor Andy Schor released a statement to 6 News sending his thoughts to those affected and added that access to guns is too easy.

“My thoughts to go out to the victims and their families. The fact simply remains that access to guns is too easy. These young people should not have had these guns. We take hundreds of illegal weapons off the street every year, yet continue to face these tragic incidents. We need more action by the state and federal governments to control access to guns. We will work with all of our law enforcement partners, and use all tools at our disposal, to find who is responsible for this and make sure they are held accountable. And we will aggressively hold responsible the owner of the guns that were used. Access to and willingness to use a gun is too easy and we will arrest all parties responsible. This has to stop,” Schor said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600 extension 5, Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867, or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

