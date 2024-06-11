Advisory group that includes faith leaders asks Gov. Kevin Stitt to approve education rules

The founding principles of the United States of America have established and enshrined a land of hope and freedom based upon Judeo-Christian values, a guest columnist writes.

In March 2023, the Oklahoma Advisory Committee on Founding Principles (OACPF) formed itself to offer advice to the Oklahoma State Department of Education on the topic of promoting in our schools the founding principles and culture of this great nation.

The founding principles of the United States of America have established and enshrined a land of hope and freedom based upon Judeo-Christian values. That is a historical observation. It is entirely uncontroversial to promote fidelity to that founding. What’s more, to encourage knowledge about this founding, and gratitude for it, need not be seen as anything other than historical fact, and certainly not a zealous religious campaign seeking converts. It is good, healthy and productive to promote gratitude for the founding principles that guide our country still. Enshrined in those founding principles is the relationship of faith leading to virtue leading to freedom, all of which together helps create a citizenry capable of self-governance.

We, the members of the OACFP, are delighted to see the proposed rules from the state Education Department that are under consideration by Gov. Kevin Stitt. Our nation is at a critical juncture that begs for a deeper commitment to its own founding principles. State schools Superintendent Ryan Walters’ proposed rules are an opportunity to encourage commitment to the founding principles that have defined our national identity. These rules are not merely administrative changes, but a reaffirmation of the principles that make us a strong country and which have served us well since our founding.

The Declaration of Foundational Values is a profound and necessary step. It acknowledges that education is not just about academic proficiency but about shaping individuals who pursue truth, goodness, and beauty — universal virtues rooted in our Creator's design. By emphasizing that these virtues are objective and attainable, Superintendent Walters is championing a vision of education that forms the mind and touches the soul. This approach aligns perfectly with the ethos of our nation’s founding documents, which invoke divine guidance and recognize the inherent dignity of people. Moreover, the rule emphasizes the primacy of parents in their children’s education. In an era where parental rights are often overshadowed, this declaration emphasizes the rightful role of parents as the primary educators of their children, with schools supporting that role. This is a crucial affirmation of family values and the natural order established in creation.

The proposed rule on voluntary prayer is equally commendable. In line with the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Kennedy v. Bremerton School District, it safeguards the rights of students and teachers to engage in voluntary prayer. This rule provides a precious minute each day for reflection, meditation or prayer. This practice instills discipline, respect and a sense of purpose among students, grounding them in a tradition that values contemplation and personal responsibility. This is not about coercion but about protecting religious freedom and allowing expressions of faith in the public square.

We, the members of the OACFP, urge Gov. Stitt to sign these rules into law. Superintendent Walters’ vision for our schools is bold and rooted in the timeless values that have underpinned our society since its inception. By enacting these rules, Oklahoma will affirm our commitment to a brighter future for our children, one that honors our past and prepares them to lead with integrity and wisdom.

Rev. Stephen Hamilton

Fr. Stephen Hamilton is a Catholic priest serving in Edmond, and is the chairman of the OklahomaAdvisory Committee on Founding Principles (OACFP). Members are Michelin Butler-Lopez, Derwin Romani, Wade Burleson, Dr. Howard Hatcher, Aiya Kelley, Jackson Lahmeyer, Bob Linn, Jesse Leon Rodgers and Silvie Tacker.

